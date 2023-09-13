“Boxing saves lives” - British rapper Swarmz ragdolls two hooligans trying to steal his watch at gas station, leaves fans impressed

Brandon Scott, widely known as Swarmz, is a British rapper who transitioned into the world of boxing. During his younger years, he played football and was part of various teams, including the National League South club Whitehawk. However, in 2018, he decided to conclude his soccer career and pursue a career in music.

In a video shared by Happy Punch on X (formerly Twitter), Scott can be observed defending himself against two individuals who reportedly attempted to snatch his watch while he was at a gas station.

Swarmz's combat abilities swiftly captivated fans, sparking a diverse range of reactions.

"Wrong person to steal from"

"They ran up on the wrong one"

"Bro fought better than all of his boxing matches"

"boxing saves lives bro, imagine he had never boxed before and he's in this situation unable to defend himself"

"Swarmz been gangster, he just knows how to box now, they chose the wrong guy😂"

"Bro aint taking no more Ls"

"Wow his defeat to KSI really taught him well 👏"

"Men, Learn how to fight."

"Nice trip and follow up shot."

"This is what training does for men 🔥🔥"

How good is Swarmz's boxing?

In March 2020, Brandon Scott made his debut appearance on KSI's single "Houdini." However, it wasn't until August 2022 that the 27-year-old British artist entered the world of boxing, stepping in as a late replacement to face KSI. 'The Nightmare' defeated him via second-round knockout.

Subsequently, Swarmz was scheduled to take on fellow YouTuber Kristen Hanby, but he withdrew a few weeks before the fight, citing the need for additional preparation time. In January, he went up against British BMX YouTuber Ryan Taylor and secured his first victory with a TKO after Taylor suffered an eye injury.

In May, Scott ook on Deji Olatunji, KSI's younger brother, at the MF & DAZN: X Series 007 event, but he faced a unanimous decision loss.