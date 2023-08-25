"What universe is he living in" - Logan Paul made a laughing stock by fans after claims of KSI being a tougher fight than Floyd Mayweather

YouTuber and occasional pugilist Logan Paul has found himself at the center of widespread fan ridicule.

During a recent interview with Misfits Boxing, 'The Maverick' claimed that KSI is a more formidable fighter than Mayweather. Paul confidently asserted that he's never encountered a boxer with the same level of tenacity as 'The Nightmare'.

Check out Paul's comments below:

Paul has ventured into the squared circle against both KSI and Mayweather, albeit with vastly different results. While his exhibition bout with 'Money' in 2021 saw him go the distance with the boxing legend, the outcome was far from a traditional victory. In contrast, his animosity with rival turned business partner KSI has led to a string of high-profile fights, culminating in a split-decision loss for Paul in 2019.

However, Logan Paul's assertion that KSI represents a more formidable opponent than Floyd Mayweather has ignited a firestorm of mockery from fans.

One fan wrote:

"BUSINESS PARTNERS 🤡."

Another wrote:

"Logan Paul literally asked Floyd to not hit him so hard because its an exhibition lol."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Why would anyone believe anything he says? Like seriously"

"What universe is he living in"

"Lmaoo he’s just mad Floyd didn’t pay him 😭"

"Dillion got Logan talking crazy lmfao @FloydMayweather😂💀"

"he loves sucking on that candy so much 😒"

"Just get a tattoo of you guys 69 style already"

"The best in the world or your business partner 🤣🤣"

Logan Paul lashes out at Dillon Danis for disrespecting his fiancée Nina Agdal

Logan Paul is gearing up to clash against Dillon Danis in his comeback to the squared circle. The two are set to face off on October 14, 2023, at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card in Manchester, England.

Following the announcement of the bout last month, 'El Jefe' initiated a deliberate campaign aimed at riling up Paul. In a bid to provoke 'The Maverick', Danis has been consistently sharing personal images and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Logan Paul expressed his disapproval of Dillon Danis' use of morphed images to mock his fiancée. Paul stated that he remains unfazed by Danis' social media antics:

"If Dillon thinks a single photo he's posted has rattled me at all, he's a dumba**. I've been through the fu*king social ringer. I've seen it all, I've heard all the insults, and I know exactly who I am. I know exactly who my wonderful, fiancée is."

He added:

"I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. Some moron troll posting some bullsh*t on Twitter will never faze me... ever. We're in a great fu*king place. It's the love of my life. Dillon lies about everything. He photoshops it, he's fake. He's fake all around. Fake fighter, fake images, fake cease and desists, fake confirmation eight-round fights. He's a fu*king liar."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

