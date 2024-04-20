Boxing tonight (April 20, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight is defined by two of the sport's brightest stars. However, the evening begins with a low-profile event in Zagreb, Croatia, where Jessica McCaskill defends her IBO, WBA, and The Ring female welterweight champions against Ivana Habazin.

The vacant WBC female welterweight strap will also be on the line. The card, which begins at 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM PT (Pacific Time), also features Petar Pavcec vs. Nodar Robakidze at super welterweight and Lovro Pavcec vs. Geriso Aduashvili at heavyweight.

Other boxing bouts are Paolo Magui vs. Mike Jurik at lightweight, a featherweight clash between Daniel Vernaza and Mehmedalija Suljic, Filip Mimica vs. Senad Karic at super welterweight, Mislav Burazer vs. TBA at cruiserweight, and Pezhman Seifkhani vs. Demir Gulamic at heavyweight.

The final wave of fights on the card are Andrej Bakovic vs. Milos Janjanin at middleweight, Petar Cetinic vs. Nehrudin Cikaric at super welterweight, Juraj Soldo vs. TBA at heavyweight, Zdenko Blue vs. Ante Kuzman at light heavyweight, Marko Calic vs. TBA at cruiserweight, and Ivan Njegac vs. TBA at welterweight.

Another boxing event is on TNT Sports at 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT. Sam Noakes vs. Yvan Mendy faces off for the vacant EBU European lightweight title, while Henry Turner vs. Maykol Mendoza clashes over the WBC International Silver super lightweight title. However, there's more.

Andrew Cain vs. Darwing Martinez meet at bantamweight, Aloys Youmbi vs. Pablo Farias at cruiserweight, Billy Adams vs. Mark Butler at super featherweight, Jack Oliphant vs. Remi Scholer at super welterweight, Eoghan Lavin vs. Vasif Mamadov at middleweight, and Sam King vs. Artjom Spatar at middleweight.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia headline boxing's highlight even tonight

Boxing's main attraction this evening, which is available on DAZN, starts with a prelims card at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 AM PT and features Jonathan Canas vs. Markus Bowe at lightweight, Shamar Canal vs. Pedro Borgaro at lightweight, and Darius Fulghum vs. Cristian Olivas at super middleweight.

The final three prelim bouts on the card are Amari Jones vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa at middleweight, Kevin Newman II vs. Eric Robles at super middleweight, and Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander at super middleweight. The much-hyped main card, meanwhile, starts at 8:00 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

It features Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore at super welterweight, John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez for the interim WBA super flyweight title, Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe at super middleweight, and Arnold Barboza Jr. vs Sean McComb at super lightweight.

Finally, Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia clash over the former's WBC super lightweight title, which only Haney is eligible to win after Garcia missed weight by three pounds.

