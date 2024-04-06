Boxing tonight (April 6, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight hosts several events, starting with a break from gloved fisticuffs. BKFC 60, which will be available on Triller TV at 2:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM PT (Pacific Time), will be headlined by James Lilley and Franco Tenaglia for the inaugural BKFC European Lightweight Championship.

Below them, Danny Christie defends his BKFC UK Light Heavyweight Championship against David Round. Elsewhere, Gary Fox and Ellis Shepherd meet at featherweight, preceded by more light heavyweight action with Chaz Wasserman vs. Matty Hodgson.

Jonno Chipchase and Robbie Brown clash at bantamweight, while two cruiserweight bouts between Dawid Oskar and Conor Cooke, and Danny McIntosh and Rob Boardman also take place.

The final main card bout is Ben Bonner vs. Ray Putterill at lightweight. The preliminary card features three bouts, with Tony Bindon vs. Marcus Pond at middleweight, Jack Draper vs. Piot Cwik at heavyweight, and Bartek Kanabey vs. Bakhtyor Kudratov at lightweight.

However, in the world of traditional boxing, Matchroom Boxing presents it own event, available on DAZN. The main card is headlined by undefeated lightweights Richardson Hitchins and Gustavo Daniel Lemos in an IBF super lightweight title eliminator.

In more undefeated action, the heavy-hitting Diego Pacheco defends his WBO International and WBC-USA super middleweight titles against McCalman. Below them, the self-proclaimed future face of women's boxing, Skye Nicolson, faces Sarah Mahfoud for the vacant WBC women's featherweight title.

Elsewhere, undefeated prospect Galal Yafai defends his WBC International flyweight title against the more experienced Agustin Gauto. In the final main card bout of the evening, another unbeaten prospect, Marc Castro, takes on Abraham Montoya for the vacant WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title.

In the prelims, Harley Mederos and Pedro Vicente meet at super featherweight. Lastly, Steven Navarro will make his professional debut against Jose Lopez at super flyweight. The prelims start at 5:40 PM ET / 2:40 PM PT, while the main card is at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Are there any other boxing events tonight?

Another event, on DAZN at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, takes place tonight, with Jimerr Espinosa vs. Angel Martinez at super lightweight, Oziel Santoyo vs. Leonardo Ruiz at light middleweight, Jorge Ignacio Villalobos vs. Vieris Ortega at super flyweight, and Augustin Balbueno vs. Ernesto Salcedo at super bantamweight.

Below them is Uriel Juarez vs. Dominique Francis at featherweight, Luis Acatitla vs. Alfonso Flores at super middleweight, Joel Mora vs. Albert Gonzalez at featherweight, Cristian Rodriguez vs. Damazion Vanhouter at cruiserweight, and Valentin Guzman vs. an undetermined foe at light middleweight.

