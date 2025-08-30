Boxing tonight (August 30, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with FCC Sports Promotion and DAZN. The trio host a card at World Siam Stadium, in Bangkok, Thailand at 6:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, and 5:00 PM I.C.T. (Indochina Time) for local Thai fans.The main event is Alessio Bisutti vs. John Napari for the UBO world heavyweight title. There's also Usman Wazeer vs. Stevie Ferdinandus for the OBF Silver super welterweight title, and Elmo Traya vs. Chaiwat Mueanphong for the Asian Boxing Federation super welterweight title.In more championship action, Kritiphak Duangnut defends his Asian Boxing Federation featherweight title against Hazman Siew. Other fights include Timur Bassitov vs. Boniface Saguda at light heavyweight, and Lamrani Abderrazzek vs. Somphot Seesa at cruiserweight.The card continues with Phisit Paochanthuek vs. Giuliano Fantone at featherweight, Ngamba Longjam vs. Saifa Changchamni at super bantamweight, Qian Wang vs. Shakiel Iqbal at lightweight, and Michael Roos vs. Rockie Bactol at super middleweight.The final two bouts are Mohammed Khalid vs. Sai Luang Khan at super flyweight, and Fareen Morgan vs. Yuttapong Seekadon at cruiserweight. Later, at 1:00 PM E.T. / 10:00 AM P.T., and 6:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) for U.K. fans, Misfits collaborates with DAZN.They host Misfits Boxing 22 or MF &amp; DAZN X Series 22 at AO Arena, in Manchester, England. Ex-UFC alumni Darren Till and Luke Rockhold clash over the MFB bridgerweight title in the headliner, while the co-main event features another MMA legend in Tony Ferguson.He takes on Salt Papi for the MFB interim middleweight title. Meanwhile, MMA provocateur Dillon Danin faces Warren Spencer in an MMA fight, for the MF MMA light heavyweight title. The rest of the card, though, consists solely of 'The Sweet Science.'There's Joey Essex vs. João Barbosa at middleweight, Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill for the MF super middleweight title, Chase DeMoor's defense of the MFB heavyweight title against Natan Macroń, Amadeusz Rośilik vs. Rahim Pardesi at light heavyweight, and Amir Anderson vs. Vitor Siqueira at middleweight.Finally, there's Carla Jade defending her MFB women's lightweight title against Daryn Harris, Demi Sims vs. Nadeshi Hopkins at women's middleweight, and J'hon Ingram vs. Banty Singh at super lightweight.The third boxing card of the eveningTo close off the evening, Pulse Boxing hosts an event, via Internet PPV, at 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T., at Huntington Center, in Toledo, Ohio, United States. The card is headlined by Albert Bell vs. Keith Hunter for the NABA and IBF International lightweight titles.Among the other fights scheduled are Tyler McCreary vs. Derrick Murray, and Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Victor Hugo Exner at light heavyweight.