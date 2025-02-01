Boxing tonight (February 1, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight has just two events, starting with a BOXXER, CBS Sports Network, Peacock and Sky Sports show at Wembley Arena in Wembley, London, England at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, and 7:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwhich Mean Time) for U.K. viewers.

It's a 10-fight card headlined by undefeated champion Adam Azim and well-regarded veteran Sergei Lipinets. Azim defends his IBO super lightweight title against his Kazakh foe. Elsewhere, Jeamie Tshikeva and Michael Webster meet in a clash of heavyweight prospects.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Meanwhile, another unbeaten champion in Callum Simpson defends his Commonwealth super middleweight title against Elvis Ahorgah. Back in the heavier divisions, Scott Forrest and Aurel Ignat lock horns in a meeting of undefeated cruiserweights.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Then, at welterweight, another unbeaten fighter in Joel Kodua puts his spotless record on the line against the struggling Lloyd Germain, who was stopped in his last two fights. Back in the cruiserweight division, undefeated newcomer Lucas Roehrig searches for his second win as he faces the unremarkable Milosav Savić.

A similar dynamic plays out at super flyweight, as the unbeaten Alfie Clegg faces a so-so Sebastian Castillo. In the card's only middleweight bouts, the undefeated Hassan Azim fights perennial loser Jensen Irving, while Wales' Garan Croft makes his professional boxing debut against another longtime loser in Dmitri Protkunas.

Finally, at light middleweight, the streaking Emmany Kalombo crosses swords with Sergio Garcia, who has almost the same amount of losses as he does wins.

Is there more boxing tonight?

A much bigger card awaits boxing fans later, with TGB Promotions, Premier Boxing Champions, and Prime Video hosting an event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. It's a 12-fight extravaganza, featuring three championship bouts.

Interim WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez faces WBA (Regular) light heavyweight champion David Morrell Jr., with both titles on the line. Meanwhile, WBC featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa defends his title against Stephen Fulton, who only recently rebounded from a loss to Naoya Inoue.

Expand Tweet

At light welterweight, the tough Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz has his first 2025 assignment against Angel Fierro. There's also Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario at middleweight, Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo for interim WBA featherweight gold, and Yoenli Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz at middleweight.

Other bouts include Jose Benavidez Jr. vs. Danny Rosenberger at middleweight, Kaipo Gallegos vs. Leonardo Padilla at super featherweight, Daniel Blancas vs. Juan Barajas at super middleweight, top-level prospect Curmel Moton vs. Frank Zaldivar at lightweight, and John Easter vs. Joseph Aguilar at super middleweight.

Lastly, at women's featherweight, there's Gabriela Tellez vs. Abril Anguiano.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.