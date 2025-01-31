Boxing schedule for February 2025: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2, Claressa Shields' title defense, Derek Chisora's next match, and more

The boxing schedule for February 2025 starts on the very first day of the month. TGB Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions team up with Amazon Prime to host the David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. card.

Benavidez defends his WBC interim light heavyweight title, while Morrell defends his WBA (Regular) light heavyweight belt. Another fight is Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz vs. Angel Fierro at light welterweight. It also features WBC featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa defending his belt against Stephen Fulton.

Expand Tweet

Trending

High-level prospect Curmel Moton also makes his return on the card, taking on Frank Zaldivar at lightweight. Also on Feb. 1 is a BOXXER and Sky Sports event featuring Adam Azim vs. Sergey Lipinets at super lightweight, and Isaac Chamberlain vs. Viddal Riley for British cruiserweight gold.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Then, on Feb. 2, Salita Promotions and DAZN host the return of all-time great Claressa Shields, who defends her undisputed women's heavyweight title against Danielle Perkins on a fairly top-heavy card. Four days later on Feb. 4, Eye of the Tiger Management joins forces with ESPN+ for another event.

Expand Tweet

Arthur Biyarslanov defends his NABF super lightweight belt against Mohamed Mimoune in the headline bout of a regional Canadian card. Not long afterward, on Feb. 8, Derek Chisora returns for his penultimate boxing match against Otto Wallin, headlining a Queensberry Promotions and TNT Sports card.

It also hosts unbeaten British and Commonwealth featherweight champion Jack Rafferty's defense against a dangerous Zak Miller. On Feb. 13, Rockin' Fights 50 is featured under the Star Boxing banner, consisting of Joe Smith Jr. vs. an unannounced foe at cruiserweight.

Other bouts on the card include Micky Scala vs. Victor Toney at light middleweight, and Granit Stein vs. an unannounced opponent at heavyweight. Meanwhile, on Feb. 14, Top Rank and ESPN+ hosts Denis Berinchyk's WBO lightweight title defense against the unbeaten Keyshawn Davis.

Is there more boxing in February?

As it turns out, there is more action next month. On Feb. 15, Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN features Oscar Duarte facing a struggling Regis Prograis as the light welterweight headliner of a short event. On that same day, Matchroom Boxing and DAZN host a more substantial card.

Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr. compete for the WBO interim super lightweight belt in the main event. Several days later on Feb. 22, Queensberry Promotions and DAZN feature the long-awaited rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, and Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker for IBF heavyweight gold.

Expand Tweet

Then, on Feb. 24, Top Rank and ESPN+ host Junto Nakatani's WBC bantamweight title defense against David Cuellar. Finally, on Feb. 28, Matchroom and DAZN feature Eduardo Hernandez vs. Rene Tellez Giron at super featherweight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.