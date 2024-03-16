Boxing tonight (March 16, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

For fans seeking events related to boxing tonight, there are three cards for those who appreciate 'The Sweet Science.' The first event of the evening is headlined by unbeaten British middleweight champion Nathan Heaney defending his title against the streaking Brad Pauls in a 12-round bout.

Below them, Erik Robles defends his IBO super bantamweight strap against undefeated contender Liam Davies in another 12-rounder. The bout preceding theirs features a 10-round clash between heavyweight knockout artist Joe Joyce and fellow heavyweight Kash Ali.

Elsewhere, Zach Parker and Tyron Zeuge meet in a 10-round matchup of super middleweight phenoms who have only ever tasted defeat once. Below them is another super bantamweight title contest between two undefeated fighters in Dennis McCann and Brad Strand.

Their bout will be for two championships, with McCann defending his Commonwealth title, while both men look to capture the vacant British super bantamweight title. Meanwhile, Eithan James and Owen Copper meet over 10 rounds for the WBO European and English welterweight titles.

In yet another 10-rounder featuring unbeaten boxers, Pierce O'Leary faces Hovhannes Martirosyan for the WBC International super lightweight title. Finally, Ezra Taylor will put his undefeated record on the line in a 10-round light heavyweight clash with Prince Oko Nartey.

The card starts at 2:30 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 11:30 AM PT (Pacific Time) and is available on ESPN+. Later, at 8:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM PT (Pacific Time), another boxing event takes place, this one on DAZN and headlined by William Zepeda and Maxi Hughes.

Zepeda, who is undefeated, will face Hughes in a 12-round lightweight IBF and WBA title eliminator. They are preceded by another lightweight bout, consisting of 10 rounds, between the unbeaten Floyd Schofield and Esteuri Suero. Before them, a middleweight matchup is scheduled.

Specifically, Eric Priest, another undefeated fighter, will face Jose Sanchez in 10 rounds. Below them, Tristan Kalkreuth and Marquice Weston meet in an 8-round cruiserweight clash. Finally, Joel Iriarte will make his professional debut in a four-round welterweight match with the unremarkable Bryan Carguacundo.

There's also a Triller boxing event tonight

While the prior two cards are serious boxing events, the third one, which also starts at 8:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) and is available on Triller TV. It will be headlined by Hasim Rahman Jr., who was once scheduled to fight Jake Paul.

However, Rahman's opponent has not been revealed. The rest of the card consists largely of debuting boxers with no prior boxing experience, most notably Rodney Petersen, who is known for his resemblance to Logan Paul, and Cake Paul, who passes himself off as a knockoff of 'The Problem Child.'