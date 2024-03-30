Boxing Tonight (March 30, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

There are multiple events related to boxing tonight, the earliest of which is a two-fight card headlined by heavyweights Kubrat Pulev and Ihor Shevadzutskyi, with cruiserweights Turvel Pulev and Lambert Tameza as the co-feature.

The boxing card, available on DAZN, starts at 2:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM PT (Pacific Time). Another event is headlined by Kurt Walker vs. James Beech Jr. for the vacant WBA Featherweight Continental European title.

Below them is Ruadhan Farrell vs. Connor Kerr for the BUI Celtic super bantamweight strap. Elsewhere, light middleweights Owen O'Neill and Dominic Donegan lock horns after cruiserweight Stevie Ward faces an undetermined foe.

Prior to that, welterweights James Freeman and Nathan Darby clash, preceded by John Boyd facing an unknown opponent at an unknown weight. Similarly, featherweight JP O'Meara faces an undetermined foe. Lastly, Glen Byrne fights Martin Shaw at super welterweight, available on DAZN.

The card starts at 3:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 12:00 PM PT (Pacific Time). Subsequently, there is another event, this one headlined by Arsen Goulamirian defending his WBA cruiserweight title against Gilberto Ramírez, whose only loss has been to Dmitry Bivol.

At welterweight, Alexis Rocha faces Fredrick Lawson, while flyweight Ricardo Sandoval faces an unknown opponent. Meanwhile, Santiago Dominguez and Jose Sanchez fight at welterweight, as does Joel Iriarte against an undetermined foe.

At light heavyweight, Kareem Hackett and Rowdy Montgomery clash, while lightweight Jonathan Canas faces an unknown foe, as does Deni Davtian at welterweight, all on DAZN at 8:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM PT (Pacific Time).

Are there any other boxing events tonight?

At 8:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM PT (Pacific Time), Jesus Lopez and Jesus Resendiz fight at super welterweight, with the co-feature being another super welterweight clash, with Nelson Oliva vs. Franyerson Puerta. Below them is George Navarro vs. MJ Bo at bantamweight.

Eric Mondragon vs. Jenel Lausa is at super featherweight, Leonardo Rubalcava vs. Walter Saravia at super lightweight, and Peter Acosta vs. an undetermined foe at bantamweight, all available on Fubo Sports. Finally, Australian knockout artist Tim Tszyu defends his WBO super welterweight title against Sebastian Fundora.

Both men are also competing for the vacant WBC super welterweight strap. Below them, boxing power-puncher Rolando Romero defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac Cruz, while Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa.

Julio Cesar Martinez defends his WBC flyweight strap against Angelino Cordova, Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis face each other at middleweight, and Serhii Bohachuck challenges Brian Mendoza for his WBC super welterweight title.

The boxing card starts at 8:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) on Prime Video.