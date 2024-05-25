Boxing tonight (May 25, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight opens with a DAZN event. The undercard starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the main card is at 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. The headliner pits Bader Al-Dherat against Orlando Mosquera at lightweight.

Elsewhere, undefeated Indian Faizan Anwar faces Nurali Erdoğan at welterweight. Further down the card is Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Muhsin Kizota at bantamweight and Fahad Al-Bloushi vs. Ibrahim Makubi at lightweight.

Other matchups are Marwan Mohamad Madboly vs. Rimar Metuda at welterweight, Sulaiman Abbar vs. V Bharany at welterweight, Tony Curtis vs. Ismailulah Khan at flyweight, Eissa Eidan vs. Shahzada Sohail at middleweight, and Nadim Salloum vs. C Lalhruaitluanga at middleweight.

The remaining boxing matches are Moussa Gholam vs. Lingjie Xia at lightweight, Mostafa Mohammed Fahmi Komsan vs. Vakhab Zhonovarabzhon at light heavyweight, Kenan Marai vs. Mohamed Ahmed Elsayed Mohamed Ib at heavyweight, and Fahad Mulindwa vs. Mohamed Abdelghany at lightweight.

Later today, boxing also features the long-awaited welterweight rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall. While DAZN will stream the event for UK fans, American viewers will have to tune into ESPN+. The prelims start at 12:30 PM E.T. / 9:30 AM P.T.

The main card, meanwhile, starts at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. Besides the headliner, the event also features Cheavon Clarke facing Ellis Zorro for vacant British cruiserweight gold. Meanwhile, Ireland's Paddy Donovan defends his WBO Continental welterweight title against Lewis Ritson.

Elsewhere, Gary Cully and Francesco clash over the vacant WBO Continental lightweight title. They are preceded by Giorgio Visioli vs. Sergio Odabai at lightweight, George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack at middleweight, and Leli Buttigieg vs. Anas Isarti at middleweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

At 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T., ESPN+ streams a boxing event headlined by super middleweights Christian Mbilli and Mark Heffron, featuring Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Miljan Rovcanin at heavyweight, Albert Ramirez vs. Adam Deines at light heavyweight, and Mehmet Unal vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. at light heavyweight.

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Przemyslaw Gordon at light heavyweight, Christopher Guerrero vs. Kenny Larson at welterweight, Moreno Fendero vs. Rolando Mansilla at super middleweight, Alexandre Gaumont vs. Santiago Fernandez at middleweight, and Jhon Orobio vs. Alexis Camejo at lightweight also feature.

At the same time, DAZN features Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant for the MFB women's middleweight title, Le'Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm at cruiserweight, Lil Craca vs. YuddyGangTV at lightweight, Jeremy Park vs. Anthony Vargas at super middleweight, and Killer Bee vs. Silvia Fernandez at women's super lightweight.

OJ Rosé vs. Brendan Kelly at middleweight, Aelana Vampira vs. Loza, and Alysia Magen vs. Fangs, both at women's cruiserweight, are the remaining bouts of the evening.