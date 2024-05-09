Boxing veteran warns George Kambosos that "embarrassing" display in previous fight could lead to trouble against Vasily Lomachenko

George Kambosos Jr. may very well be in trouble against Vasily Lomachenko according to boxing great Jeff Fenech. The legendary Australian spoke about his fellow countryman's previous win over Max Hughes, which some, including Fenech, felt Kambosos lost.

Kambosos was awarded the win via majority decision, which Fenech claimed was undeserved, while characterizing Hughes as a subpar boxer. According to Fenech, Kambosos will likely lose to Lomachenko if he fights the Ukranian phenom the same way he did Hughes.

This is what he had to say an interview with Wide World of Sports, where he lambasted Kambosos' performance against Hughes:

"But if George thought he beat that guy [Matt Hughes] in his last fight... these days if you get punched in the head 50,000 times, and you know you lost but you still put your hand up in the air as if you won the fight. It's embarrassing."

Nevertheless, Kambosos captured the IBO lightweight title with his win over Hughes. However, some believe that Kambosos' status as a champion is questionable, as his performance was anything but convincing. Meanwhile, Lomachenko is often lauded for his impressive performances in the ring.

Widely hailed as one of the greatest boxers of the modern age, the Ukranian phenom was once regarded as a pound-for-pound great and in the eyes of many, still is. Thus, given Kambosos' recent slope in form, it's unclear if he is capable of besting a fighter of Lomachenko's caliber.

The pair will compete over the vacant IBF lightweight championship this weekend.

George Kambosos' recent struggles

While George Kambosos' win over Maxi Hughes has been spoken of in a positive light by some, the Australian has not been on a good run of form recently. Kambosos previously suffered back-to-back losses to Devin Haney, the first of which cost him his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

Unfortunately, the Australian star has not fully recovered in form. Prior to these performances, Kambosos was a perfect 20-0 and considered a bright talent.