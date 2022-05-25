Brad Riddell echoes Steve Kerr's outrage over Texas school shooting

Brad Riddell was one of the many people to share Steve Kerr's moving speech about the need for a change in America's laws regarding gun ownership. Kerr is the head coach of the San Francisco NBA team Golden State Warriors. He made headlines recently when he delivered an emotionally charged speech at a media scrum questioning America's system and demanding accountability from senators in light of the recent school shooting in Texas.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The incident reportedly resulted in the death of 19 children and two adults. Steve Kerr refused to discuss basketball while speaking to the media ahead of the Warriors' playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks. He questioned his country's lack of initiative to control gun violence and demanded accountability from the senators.

More data on the reality of gun violence in America: The mass shooting this afternoon at #RobbElementarySchool in #Uvalde, Texas, marked at least the 212th in 2022, less than 5 months into the year.

UFC lightweight Brad Riddell shared the video on Instagram and revealed that as a new parent, he was disgusted at the thought of something similar happening to his family. The caption read:

"Steve Kerr using his platform for change . As a new parent I gave this a lot of thought today and I was nearly sick every time I imagined it happening to my family ."

Brad Riddell is no stranger to criticizing the legal system

The City Kickboxing protege from Auckland, New Zealand, is familiar with unsanctioned violence resulting in fatal consequences. Riddell's teammate Fau Vake was attacked on Symonds Street in Auckland last year by four men, and after battling for his life in hospital for a week, Vake succumbed to his injuries.

The 25-year-old kickboxer was the father to a young daughter. He was also a rising MMA prospect from the world-renowned gym that's home to UFC stars like Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker, alongside Brad Riddell. After his passing, the team was outspoken in criticizing the New Zealand justice system for not imposing maximum punishment for such attacks. After his UFC 263 win against Drew Dober, Riddell dedicated his victory to his fallen teammate in the post-fight octagon interview.

Recently, one of the men involved in the attack, who was deemed to have landed the killing blow, was charged with manslaughter but sentenced to two years and nine months in prison. Dan Hooker minced no words in expressing his absolute frustration at the verdict.

Dan Hangman Hooker @danthehangman NZ justice system is a fucken joke. NZ justice system is a fucken joke.

