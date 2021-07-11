Brad Tavares joins the likes of Anderson Silva and Michael Bisping in all-time middleweight wins after UFC 264 win

With a big win at UFC 264, Brad Tavares is now tied for the second spot with Anderson Silva on the elite list of most UFC wins in the middleweight division.

The 33-year-old cruised past Russia's Omari Akhmedov via split decision, with the judges scoring the contest 28–29, 29–28, 29–28.

It was Tavares' 14th UFC win at middleweight, as reported by MMA Junkie.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping leads the club, registering 16 victories in the division. 'The Count' was also quick to acknowledge Tavares' achievement.

Fair play. Great fight just then https://t.co/MoGwhgAuSI — michael (@bisping) July 10, 2021

Throughout the majority of the bout, Tavares consistently landed leg kicks on Akhmedov, essentially paving the way for his second straight victory in the UFC.

Having made his UFC debut in 2010 as a 5-0 undefeated fighter, Tavares has come a long way.

Although the record for most wins at middleweight belongs to Bisping, Tavares does have his name etched on another UFC record. 13 of his 20 fights in the promotion have gone the distance, and no other middleweight in the promotion has had as many decision fights.

With his latest win, Tavares' professional MMA record has now been extended to 19-6.

Brad Tavares hoping to climb the ranks in divisional rankings

Brad Tavares at UFC 203

Brad Tavares is currently ranked No.15 in the UFC middleweight rankings. In fact, the Hawaiian has been floating around that position for a few years now.

Tavares' UFC 264 opponent, Omari Akhmedov, was ranked two places above him. Now that the Russian has been defeated, Brad Tavares will most likely replace him in 13th position or Chris Weidman at No.12.

Tavares now boasts a two-fight win streak. The last fighter to hand him a defeat was Edmen Shahbazyan, who has suffered a pair of losses in his last two outings.

That said, a rematch between Brad Tavares and Shahbazyan could well be on the cards in the future.

