"Bradley acts like he’s a real fighter"- Bradley Martyn issues challenge to Logan Paul for MMA fight, fans preview the showdown

Logan Paul has just been challenged to an MMA fight by Instagram fitness sensation and podcaster Bradley Martyn. The challenge was issued on his podcast, Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, during his interview with Bryce Hall, a YouTuber and TikToker who, like Paul, has also dabbled in influencer boxing.

The callouts to fights have become something of a staple for Martyn, who increasingly carries himself as a real fighter, despite having no competitive history. This was noted by fans, who reacted to news of his interest in facing the eldest Paul brother with amusement.

Many pointed out that both Martyn and Hall, who believe Paul lacks a fighter's killer instinct, are forgetting that 'Maverick' was actually a skilled wrestler who qualified for the OHSAA Division I Wrestling Championship during his time at Ohio University.

"How Logan Paul wins: college wrestling background, one takedown, lay on Bradley for the first 5 minutes, Bradley gasses because he is a steroid junkie, early r2 TKO if he gets up of the stool"

Another fan, meanwhile, took issue with how Martyn carries himself like a real fighter, often claiming he could beat professional fighters in street fights.

"I love how Bradley acts like he’s a real fighter when he’s not. Calls out Logan when Logan 1, has fighting experience and 2, he was a d1 wrestler while he was in college."

One comment expressed amusement over Hall claiming that someone else lacked a killer instinct.

"Bryce talking about killer mentality"

Not everyone, however, predicted a Paul win should the fight ever happen.

"I got Brad"

Logan Paul's WWE stint

While Logan Paul's claim to fame was YouTube, he also pioneered the influencer boxing scene through his matchups with KSI. However, 'Maverick' found his true calling by venturing into professional wrestling after signing with WWE, where he has stunned both his supporters and detractors.

Watch Logan Paul beat Rey Mysterio to capture the United States title:

Not only is Paul freakishly athletic, he has shown such a natural aptitude as a professional wrestler that WWE has seen fit to crown him its latest United States Champion, even booking him to defeat a legend like Rey Mysterio.