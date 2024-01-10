Bradley Martyn has a one-word reaction to Sean Strickland's 'real GTA character' edit

Sean Strickland is known for his outlandish behavior and he recently posted a video that compared him to a GTA character.

GTA stands for Grand Theft Auto and it is one of the highest-selling games in the market. The characters in the game are very abrasive and often roam around carrying guns shooting up places. Strickland posted a video in which he is seen carrying and shooting his gun along with riding different bikes, and doing stunts. The video was edited by Nina Mari Daniele's boyfriend Jhanelle Castillo.

Watch the video below:

Bradley Martyn commented on the video saying:

"Trevor"

Take a look at the comment:

Trevor is one of the playable characters in GTA V, who is a lot like Sean Strickland in the way that they dress up and act. Trevor's default attire in the game is a white tee shirt with jeans, which is also Strickland's preferred attire wherever he goes. Other similarities include both being 'country boys' with a love for guns. Fans flooded the comments section with GIFs of Trevor.

The middleweight champion has been hanging out with Nina Marie Daniele and shooting firecrackers at her just weeks before his first title defense.

Sean Strickland trains alongside Magomed Ankalaev and talks about his fight against Johnny Walker

Sean Strickland and Magomed Ankalaev trained together before their respective fights. The Russian fighter is preparing to take on Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84. Anakalaev is looking to make amends for the first fight which was called a no-contest due to an illegal knee. Strickland spoke about the light heavyweight and gave his thoughts on his fight:

"Ankalaev is a beast, I've been training with Ankalaev for years now and every time he's in camp, every time he's in town, you just know it's gonna be a war..... I think he grew up in a f***ing cave or in a mountain somewhere. Just a freak of nature.

He added:

"Ankalaev is fundamentally very correct. If Walker can make it super weird, do weird s**t, yes. But if he wants to turn it into an MMA fight, it's not gonna be a good day for walker."

The middleweight champion had nothing but praise for Ankalaev who is looking to end his chapter with Johnny Walker. The Russian is confident he can beat Walker and then go on to eventually challenge for the title.

Watch the video below (Quotes from 8:31 onwards):