Bradley Martyn unfazed by Demetrious Johnson's astounding victory over "250-pound giant" in jiu-jitsu tournament

Demetrious Johnson was able to defeat a 6'3, 248-pound heavyweight jiu-jitsu champion in the open weight tournament at the 2024 IBFF Masters Panam Championships in Florida. Bradley Martyn, who has garnered attention in the combat sports community for claiming that he could defeat professional fighters due to his size, weighed in on the victory.

@ChampRDS shared the footage of 'Mighty Mouse's victory to X, captioning the post:

"🥋 FULL MATCH | Demetrious Johnson defeats 6’3, 250 lb GIANT in an open-weight Jiu-Jitsu tournament 🤯 🎥 YT / @MightyMouse #MMA #UFC #JiuJitsu"

Check out footage of 'Mighty Mouse' defeating a heavyweight jiu-jitsu champion below:

Expand Tweet

Martyn, who has claimed that his frame of 260 pounds would be too much for fighters to deal with, responded to the tweet, stating:

"If he was 260. Woulda been wraps."

Check out Bradley Martyn's response to the footage below:

Expand Tweet

Johnson and Martyn teased participating in a grappling session last year. However, nothing has come to fruition.

Demetrious Johnson calls out Dana White regarding pay-per-view points

Demetrious Johnson has found plenty of success since leaving the UFC in the first major trade in mixed martial arts history. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Mighty Mouse' recently revealed what led to his departure, stating:

"They specifically said, 'we do not give pay-per-view points to flyweight guys, but if you're a lightweight or you're a welterweight, middleweight, heavyweight, I've been told that once they became champion, they got $500,000 flat and it went straight in their contract that they got pay-per-view points every single time. For me, it was never that. If I would've got pay-per-view points every single time I defended my belt, 11 consecutive title defenses, you put me on three Conor McGregor cards, yeah."

Reacting to a clip of UFC President and CEO Dana White claiming that he preferred money upfront over pay-per-view points, Johnson stated:

"When Dana White says I didn't want pay-per-view points, that's not true. I asked for pay-per-view points... [Going to ONE] was the best decision I have ever made in my whole entire career. If I could do it again, I would do it ten times again... Let's look at CM Punk. This guy comes in and gets a base salary of $500,000. There were also potential pay-per-view bonuses and other financial incentives included in his contract. I had to defend the f**king belt [11] times and I couldn't even get this."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments on his UFC departure below:

He noted that he doesn't harbor any hard feelings towards White or the UFC. Johnson was traded to ONE Championship for Ben Askren in 2018 and has since captured the flyweight title, furthering his status as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.