"It kind of reminds me of GSP going from welterweight to middleweight" - 'Proud' coach Brandon Gibson gives Jon Jones update as he gets ready for heavyweight debut in 2022

Brandon Gibson, the striking coach of Jon Jones, has given an update ahead of Jones' highly anticipated heavyweight debut later this year.

Despite a career that has included issues with law enforcement, failed USADA tests and multiple years away from the octagon, Jon Jones is still regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. The 35-year-old defended his 205lb strap for a record 13th time in 2020 but later vacated the belt with a desire to face the best in the heavyweight division.

Now, two years later, it is all but confirmed that Jones will face former champion Stipe Miocic before the end of the year.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch about 'Bones', Brandon Gibson compared his move up to heavyweight to that of Georges St-Pierre, who switched from welterweight to middleweight:

"I think anytime somebody goes up a weight class you see a gain in power, a gain in strength and maybe a little decrease in speed. Jon's still so incredibly gifted and talented in all areas of martial arts. He's still so explosive, it's been great seeing his power grow... I'm just excited to see Jon apply all these strengths he has at heavyweight... I'm proud of Jon for taking the time to do it properly. It kind of reminds of the time GSP went from going to welterweight to middleweight. It takes a lot to put on that size in a good way."

"Nobody thought he could beat guys like George Foreman or Sonny Liston" - Jon Jones' trainer draws comparisons with Muhammad Ali

In the same interview, Brandon Gibson had a message for those who are doubting Jon Jones and whether he could defeat Stipe Miocic.

'The Silencer' is considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in UFC history and may well be the favorite if he steps into the octagon with Jones. Miocic has held the title twice and holds the record for the most consecutive heavyweight title defenses (3) and most defenses in total (4).

Gibson believes 'Bones' could take inspiration from Muhammad Ali, who overcame his critics when nobody thought he could defeat George Foreman or Sonny Liston.

The striking coach said:

"There is an argument for Stipe [Miocic] for being the greatest heavyweight of all time. These are the kind of opportunites that Jon wants. We want the best. Outisde of Francis [Ngannou], Stipe's the best... I think this will be Jon's greatest challenge yet... One of the reasons [Muhammad] Ali's legend lives on is because he stepped up and fought these amazing warriors that nobody thought he could beat. Nobody thought he could beat guys like George Foreman or Sonny Liston."

