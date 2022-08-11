"I don't understand the judges" - Brandon Moreno expresses disappointment upon seeing scorecards of second fight with Kai Kara-France

Brandon Moreno is still not sure what mixed martial judges are looking for when they officiate a fight.

Speaking with John Morgan of MMA Underground, Moreno discussed several facets of his last fight that saw him become champion again. The former lineal titleholder captured interim gold over Kai Kara-France in a rematch at UFC 277 in the July 30 pay-per-view co-main event.

When asked how many times he watched back and analyzed the Kai Kara-France rematch, Moreno said:

"I've been doing my job even with all my schedule right now. I've already watched the fight like three or four times. It was a really nice fight. Sometimes it's weird because I don't understand the judges, man. I don't understand what they are watching in the fight."

'The Assassin Baby' continued:

"I saw the scorecards until the third round. One judge give me all the fight. Other judge give all the fight to Kara-France. Other other judge watch one on one. I don't know, man. I mean the three guys are at the same place. The three guys are watching three different scenarios."

Watch the interview below:

Brandon Moreno's next step

Brandon Moreno finished Kai Kara-France by TKO and went 2-0 over him in the series. Shortly after this triumph, Moreno set his sights on another familiar foe who happened to be cageside.

'The Assassin Baby' and Deiveson Figueiredo will fight for the undisputed UFC flyweight belt for an anaomolous fourth time; a true rarity in mixed martial arts and certainly so in octagon outings for world titles.

UFC @ufc @TheAssassinBaby speaks after capturing interim flyweight gold at @TheAssassinBaby speaks after capturing interim flyweight gold at #UFC277 🎤 @TheAssassinBaby speaks after capturing interim flyweight gold at #UFC277. https://t.co/vasstMLZ6N

The summer scrap between the pair of highly ranked flyweights captivated the MMA world. Peers of Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France came out to showcase how impressed they were with these warriors.

The first-ever Mexican-born champion in the history of the UFC improved his overall MMA record to 20 wins, 6 losses and two draws.

Moreno has gone 1-1-1 in his three fights with Figueiredo so far. The first fight resulted in a majority draw in a late 2020 Fight of the Year contender at UFC 256 on December 12. Moreno claimed gold in the rematch at UFC 263 via third-round rear-naked choke. Figueiredo won the crown in January 2022 in the trilogy fight at UFC 270 in the pay-per-view co-main event.

The timeline for this fourth flyweight title fight is not known as of yet, but Brandon Moreno mentioned that he wanted to fight in December.

