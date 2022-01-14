"Just more money for Legos" - Brandon Moreno's hilarious response when asked how his life changed since UFC 263 title win

Brandon Moreno has given a hilarious response upon being asked how life has changed since his title win at UFC 263.

Brandon Moreno defeated Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 to claim the flyweight championship. Moreno is set to lock horns with Figueiredo again at UFC 270. Ahead of his trilogy bout with the former flyweight champion, 'The Assassin Baby' sat down for an interview with MMA Junkie.

'The Assassin Baby' was asked to describe his life ever since becoming the flyweight champion. Moreno is aware that he carries a lot of responsibility as the UFC flyweight champion but was quick to declare that he is ready for the challenge.

He said:

"Just more money for Legos and that's it. No, no, no, yes man, you know I think the responsibility, all the pressure every single day. Like we say before, starting with my career a lot of guys want my head, right? Second one, yes the compromises with the media, the media tours my goodness, the interviews, this is crazy and just think about the future and to feel the stress to know that somebody your head, it's crazy but again I'm ready for the challenge."

Watch Brandon Moreno's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Following his title win last year, there were talks regarding 'The Baby Assasin' possibly taking on Cody Garbandt in his first title defense. However, with the UFC unable to make the fight, Moreno will be defending his belt for the first time against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270.

Brandon Moreno receives a Lego replica of his UFC flyweight belt

The UFC flyweight champion has been quite vocal about his love for Legos.The 28-year-old has admitted to being guilty of spending too much money on Lego products. Interestingly, right after winning the UFC flyweight championship, Moreno visited a Lego store to celebrate the biggest win of his career.

UFC on BT Sport



Brandon Moreno isn't just the best 125er on the planet but he's a master builder! 🧱



Get him his own mini-figure!

Ahead of his first title defense at UFC 270, Lego decided to send him a good luck present. Moreno received a replica of his UFC belt from the iconic Danish toy company.

UFC Espanol's Instagram page shared a video of the Mexican receiving the Lego replica of his championship belt, watch it below:

