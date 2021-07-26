"His boxing skills are amazing"- Brandon Moreno on what excites him most about Cody Garbrandt's fighting style

Brandon Moreno has been enjoying life ever since he usurped Deiveson Figueiredo's throne, and rightly so. However, the complexities of the UFC flyweight division are not lost to him. Still looking for a contender to compete against in the near future, 'The Assassin Baby' gave his verdict on the skills that Cody Garbrandt brought to the fold.

Brandon Moreno lauded 'No Love' for his technical prowess when it came to boxing. The Mexican felt Garbrandt's wrestling and grappling skills were less than impressive. However, according to Moreno, the American's striking made up for the void in his style created by the paucity of the ground game. Speaking to Helen Yee, Moreno said:

"He loves to throw punches. For example, last fight, he tried to take Rob Font down, but I think it doesn't work too much in that fight. But his style, I mean the fight against Dominick Cruz, the fight against Thomas Almeida; his boxing skills are amazing!"

Can Cody Garbrandt shoot for a fight against Brandon Moreno?

Conducting a conversation about Cody Garbrandt without discussing his fall from grace is almost unimaginable. Considering how 'No Love' has suffered a series of setbacks, having recorded a single win across five fights, it was only a matter of time before Brandon Moreno brought it up. Nonetheless, Moreno refused to dismiss the 30-year-old as a legitimate threat.

"Obviously, right now, it's not the best part of his career. But he's a former champ, he has the brand behind him. The technique is there. You never know when he can come with a high level again. So I'm excited to watch what we can see inside of the octagon," declared Brandon Moreno.

While Cody Garbrandt has been very open about his desire to butt heads with Brandon Moreno, the ball is in the latter's court. It is for 'The Assassin Baby' to decide who gets a shot at his UFC flyweight strap.

While the title shot falling on Garbrandt's doorstep seems highly unlikely, there is still a chance he may be called upon to redeem himself. In the world of MMA, stranger things have happened.

Watch the interview below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari