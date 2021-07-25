"I'll finish him for sure" - Cody Garbrandt vows to stop Brandon Moreno in potential title clash this year

Cody Garbrandt is likely to cut down to 125lbs for his next fight in the UFC. Garbrandt could be the next contender for the UFC flyweight title, currently held by Brandon Moreno. In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Cody Garbrandt weighed in on a potential fight with Moreno.

'No Love' hailed 'Assassin Baby' as a true warrior for giving a fairytale ending to his underdog story by becoming a champion in the UFC. But Garbrandt also claimed he is a much better fighter than the champion. If they step inside the octagon, Cody Garbrandt sees only one outcome and that's a stoppage win for himself:

"I was super happy for the kid you know. The career he's had, being cut from the UFC, last pick on Ultimate Fighter, to become a world champion, I mean a small percent is able to become a champion inside the UFC. I think he's a great fighter and I think it will be a great stylistic matchup for myself. Finally get to fight at my natural weight where I think I'll perform the best.

"Man, there's a lot of different outcomes you know, grappling, wrestling, up-down, mixing it together, mixing the martial arts together, I feel like that's what I'll be able to do. I'll be stronger, faster and more powerful for sure. I'm a way better fighter for sure. I'll finish him for sure. KO, submission, whatever."

Brandon Moreno recently expressed a desire to fight Garbrandt down the line. The champion doesn't seem interested in an immediate trilogy fight with Figueiredo so there's a possibility we might see Garbrandt and Moreno fighting for the title next.

Cody Garbrandt's move to flyweight was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Cody Garbrandt said he's looking to return to the octagon sometime around November this year. 'No Love' has been eyeing the flyweight division for quite some time now and finally has the opportunity to go down and fight for the title. Cody Garbrandt further stated he was earlier supposed to fight Deiveson Figueiredo for the title, but the bout was shelved after the American tested positive for coronavirus.

However, Cody Garbrandt is now gearing up to finally drop down to 125lbs and put on a show for fans in a potential title clash later this year. If he manages to beat Moreno, this will be Garbrandt's second title win in the UFC.

