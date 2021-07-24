Brandon Moreno reveals his 'most dangerous' opponent in the UFC flyweight division

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has revealed who he believes is the toughest test for him in the 125lb division. Moreno recently won his belt by defeating former champion Deiveson Figueiredo via submission at UFC 263.

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

Brandon Moreno's win over Figueiredo was the second time the two men fought, with the first fight ending in a draw. Considering how close the first contest was, many fans have been calling for a trilogy fight between them. However, Brandon Moreno does not believe Figueiredo is the toughest test for him right now.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Moreno revealed he sees Askar Askarov as his most dangerous potential opponent. 'The Assassin Baby' stated:

"Man, right now it's weird because Askar Askarov has the injury in the right hand. So he's out for like five or six months. I think, right now, he is the most dangerous fight for me. Askar Askarov. So hopefully he will get a nice recovery and see you in the future."

Brandon Moreno's other tough tests at flyweight

As Brandon Moreno stated, Askar Askarov will be out for up to six months. If Moreno wants to fight anytime sooner, he must find a different opponent. Luckily, there are a plethora of willing participants ready to step up.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is set to make the move down to 125lbs, while the Figueiredo trilogy is also an option. A rematch with Alexandre Pantoja also appears to interest Moreno, who wants to avenge his decision loss to the Brazilian in 2018.

"So after that, Cody Garbrandt, Figueiredo maybe. The winner between Pantoja and Royval, for a rematch.. I have that pain in my heart with Pantoja. So that can be an interesting fight for the company, for the people to see what happens now, with the new Brandon Moreno."

Although h does not yet have an opponent booked, Brandon Moreno has not been resting on his laurels. The 125lb champ could be seen training with boxings pound-for-pound number one Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh