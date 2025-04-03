Brandon Moreno’s coach opens up on forcing ‘The Assassin Baby’ to take time away from fighting following successful return to the sport

Brandon Moreno secured his first UFC victory in his home country of Mexico on March 29 against Steve Erceg. The former flyweight champion headlined UFC Mexico City, where he was awarded a unanimous decision win.

Several days on from the result, Moreno's head coach has lifted the lid on him making 'The Baby Assassin' sit out for an extended period of time in 2024.

Sayif Saud, who owns and operates Fortis MMA, has worked with the Mexican fighter since December 2022. Following Moreno's consecutive defeats to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 and Brandon Royval at UFC Fight Night 237, Saud opted to take away something that the former champion held close to his heart.

In March 2024, one month after losing to Royval, Moreno announced that he would be taking time away from competition. During a recent interview with Anthony Smith, Saud revealed that the break from fighting was his decision.

He said this:

"You take away something that they love so much, and that brings back that love. That's what happened. After the Royval fight he was so exhausted, he was there in Mexico City for five weeks... By the time he walked out to that cage [against Royval], he didn't even want to be there. It didn't even look like him. He was so burned out... I told him after that fight, I said, 'Man you've got to step away.'"

He added:

"I said, 'I don't think you fight again this year.' He's like, 'Coach, man.' I'm like, 'You've got to do it.' We did that... Fighting is such a mental game, that you've got to have the mind prepared. You've got to be excited about it."

Catch Sayif Saud's comments on Brandon Moreno below:

Brandon Moreno looks like he's "having fun again," according to ex-UFC title challenger

UFC Mexico City saw Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg battle it out in the main event, with 'The Assassin Baby' landing a second consecutive victory as he looks to build his way back to the flyweight title.

Following the card, former UFC featherweight title challenger Kenny Florian discussed the Mexican's performance on a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, alongside UFC commentator Jon Anik.

'KenFlo' said this:

"[Moreno] is looking better than ever, Jon. It's great to see a guy at that level who has tasted that level of success, continue to improve and get better as a mixed martial arts fighter. He looks so at ease and like he's having fun again."

Catch Kenny Florian discussing Brandon Moreno below:

