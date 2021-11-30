"I believe I'm the real main event" - Brandon Moreno's hilarious take on competing under Francis Ngannou card at UFC 270

Brandon Moreno was recently seen at MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where the fighter talked about his UFC 270 trilogy fight with Deiveson Figueiredo.

During his appearance on the show, Moreno was asked about his thoughts about appearing under Francis Ngannou at the UFC 270 card. 'The Assassin Baby' replied he is good friends with the heavyweight champion.

Brandon Moreno said:

"Man, I love Francis. He is a very nice guy. I'm excited. I met him in extreme and yes man, I believe I'm the real main event! [giggles]. If I'm in Africa, in Paris, I understand but Anaheim man, thousand and thousands of Mexicans, I don't want to say too much but I really believe I'm the real main event"

Deiveson Figueiredo vows to fight back against Brandon Moreno for 'betraying' Henry Cejudo

Deiveson Figueiredo has vowed to seek revenge on Brandon Moreno for allegedly betraying former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. Figueiredo recently spoke with The Schmo about how Moreno betrayed 'Triple C' by helping Joseph Benavidez train for his title fight against Cejudo:

"This fight is going to be a wonderful fight. I'm very motivated and he betrayed Henry Cejudo. You know the history, yeah? Henry Cejudo let the cry baby, the assassin baby live two years in his house and after that cry baby Brandon Moreno get out and helped another guy to fight against Henry Cejudo. He betrayed Henry Cejudo and Henry Cejudo is really pi**ed off and now it's going to be revenge, it's going to be a big revenge right now," Figueiredo said via his translator.

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will square off in a highly anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 270 on January 2022. The pair has previously fought twice, with the first fight ending in a draw and Moreno winning the rematch via submission in the third round.

However, Figueiredo has made some significant changes to his fight camp in preparation for his third fight against Moreno. The former flyweight champion has relocated to the United States and announced that he will train with Henry Cejudo for the bout.

"I’m talking to Henry Cejudo and Eric Albarracin to go there and do my camp focused on this guy, on getting back my belt that I borrowed him." Figueiredo said to MMA Fighting.

