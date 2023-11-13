Brandon Royval UFC record: How many wins does UFC 296’s flyweight title contender have under his belt? All you need to know

Brandon Royval is gearing up to face reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title contention at UFC 296. The much-anticipated event is set to unfold at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on December 16.

As the 'Raw Dawg' prepares to stake his claim for the flyweight title, it's worth taking a closer look at the remarkable victories that have brought him to this pivotal moment in his career.

Brandon Royval's most recent triumph came in spectacular fashion, as he secured a knockout victory over Matheus Nicolau with a devastating knee strike followed by a relentless flurry of elbows at UFC Kansas City. This victory marked his third consecutive win inside the octagon. Prior to that, the 31-year-old fighter notched up two impressive wins against formidable opponents Rogerio Bontorin and Matt Schnell.

With a current 3-fight winning streak under his belt, Royval boasts a total fight record of 15 wins, with only six losses to his name.

In an interview, Royval exuded confidence in his abilities and what sets him apart from other fighters in the flyweight division. He declared:

"I believe I'm the most dangerous dude in this division, and I feel like I've proven it too. You can watch Brandon Moreno, you can watch Alexandre Pantoja and all of them; it's like if you watch them, they're not as versatile. I use all my weapons, I'm throwing knees, I'm throwing back elbows, I'm throwing elbows in fights. I'm doing a lot, you know. I just feel like when it comes down to who's dangerous, I'm the most dangerous in this division right now and the biggest threat to anybody."

As UFC 296 draws near, Royval will seek to prove that he is indeed the most dangerous contender in the division.

Check out Brandon Royval's interview below (from 5:01mark):

Muhammad Mokaev wants a backup spot for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval flyweight title fight

Muhammad Mokaev is actively vying for the backup fighter's spot in the upcoming UFC 296 co-main event showdown between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. Mokaev's proposition follows his convincing submission victory over former UFC title challenger Tim Elliott in the preliminary card of UFC 294 at Etihad Arena.

Expressing his readiness for the role, Mokaev conveyed to reporters during the UFC 294 post-fight press conference:

"I’m ready... I’ve never missed weight – even in my debut against Cody Durden, I made championship weight. I can make it. If they want, I can be a backup – whatever fight they want."

Check out the interview below (4:33 mark):

