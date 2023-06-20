Brandon Vera, Murad Ramazanov, Artem Belakh back Anatoly Malykhin to unify heavyweight world title

Throughout his meteoric rise in ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin has stepped inside the Circle for some huge fights.

The undefeated Russian has already claimed two world championships, winning the interim heavyweight title followed by the light heavyweight belt.

When he returns at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, he will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for one of the most anticipated match-ups of the last few years.

Finally coming face-to-face with heavyweight titleholder Arjan Bhullar, Malykhin has the chance to unify the heavyweight titles and put an end to Bhullar’s title reign that has been defined by his inactivity.

Looking to put an end to this chapter once and for all and prove himself to be the best heavyweight in the division, the Russian has a lot of support behind him going into this one.

On his Instagram profile, the double champ posted a message about the fight, receiving words of encouragement from several high-profile names on ONE’s roster:

“On June 23, my fight for the super heavyweight title will take place in Bangkok.

"From myself I want to give two tickets to the tournament, the conditions are simple:

✅be subscribed to me and @dobrynya_gym_phuket

✅leave a comment why exactly do you want to be at this tournament this evening

And also in stories I attach a link to purchase tickets

For those who cannot attend

Watch the live broadcast on ONE Championship Thailand Facebook Youtube (starting at 19:30)

Channel 7 HD starts at 20:30

I will attach a link to the broadcast to the story on the day of the fight 🚀

4 days before the fight, let's go 🚀”

In the comments below the post, fans and fellow fighters showed their support for Anatoly Malykhin ahead of his huge fight.

Former heavyweight champion and ONE Championship icon Brandon Vera showed his backing for the champ as did Artem Belakh and Murad Ramazanov, who is on the cusp of a world championship fight himself.

Check out some of the replies below:

@murad_ramazanovmma:

“Гигант 💪🏼🔥”

@artem_belakh:

“Газ 🦾🦾”

@brandonthetruthvera:

“💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🔥🔥🔥”

Poll : 0 votes