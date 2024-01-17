"Bravo" - Conor McGregor lauds Mayo County Council's decision to cease cooperation with Department of Migration over refugee housing protocol

It's no secret that Conor McGregor has been among the most vocal critics of the Irish government over the past few weeks and recently praised Mayo County Council for their unanimous vote to cease all cooperation with the Department of Migration over the issue of housing refugees in Ireland.

For context, the Irish government has been under intense public scrutiny since the day an Algerian immigrant, who had lived in Ireland for 20 years, reportedly stabbed three children and an assistant outside a primary school this past November.

The horrific incident led to mass-scale rioting and violent protests across Dublin, forcing the Irish public to question the government's immigration policies and security measures. Over the past few months, McGregor has notably used his social media platforms to speak out against the Irish government's lax immigration policies and migration/refugee housing issues.

In a recent post on X, the former two-division champion lauded the Mayo County Council for their unified opposition to the Department of Migration's decision to house a disproportionate number of Ukrainian refugees in their localities. He wrote:

"You cannot expect the communities of Ireland to tolerate this treatment any longer. The government must remember they are servants of the people, not masters. The Mayo County Council has now voted to cease cooperation with the Department of Integration in a demand for a full reassessment of government protocol on migration. It is a fair and well-played move. Bravo Mhaigh Eo."

As per the Irish Independent, Mayo County has taken one of the largest numbers of International Protection applicants and housed nearly 3,000 Ukrainian refugees in short-term accommodation.

Tristan Tate on Conor McGregor potentially becoming Irish president

Often known as the most controversial pair of brothers on social media, Andrew and Tristan Tate have shared their take on Conor McGregor becoming the president of Ireland. Last month, the two brothers threw their support behind 'The Notorious' and stated that he'd get the job done better than his predecessors.

As mentioned above, McGregor has established himself as one of the most vocal detractors of the Irish government and has hinted at potentially running for office himself. While many have different opinions on his possible presidency, the Tate brothers are eager to see a "masculine" leader in Ireland.

During a Rumble livestream last month, Tristan opened up about his endorsement of McGregor as a future Irish president and said:

"I don't know Conor, but Conor is a warrior... He knows violence very well. I would believe that Conor McGregor would be far more reluctant to send random Irish people to die in places like Iraq... I also believe that Conor McGregor, who's a family man and a fighter, would be a lot more protective in a masculine way about his own people."

