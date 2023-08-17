BREAKING: Alex Pereira's former kickboxing foe set to make promotional debut at UFC Vegas 82

It appears as though UFC Vegas 82 will see one of Alex Pereira's former kickboxing foes make his promotional debut.

According to MMA reporter Marcel Dorff, a middleweight bout between Cesar Almeida and Christian Leroy Duncan is set for UFC Vegas 82, which is scheduled to take place on November 18.

Dorff tweeted:

"Cesar Almeida will fight Christian Leroy Duncan at #UFCVegas82 on November 18th. (per @TeamIridiumISA)

Almeida most recently improved his unbeaten MMA record to 4-0 after defeating Lucas Fernando last Tuesday on the Dana White's Contender Series, which earned him a UFC contract.

'Cesinha' was a successful kickboxer and fought former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira on three separate occasions. He was 1-2 against 'Poatan' in their kickboxing trilogy, with each fight going the distance.

Leroy Duncan, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Armen Petrosyan. It was his first career loss for the former Cage Warriors middleweight champion, who had an 8-0 MMA record prior to the loss. He is now 1-1 since joining the UFC from Cage Warriors and will have an opportunity to get back on track when he welcomes 'Cesinha' to the promotion.

It will be interesting to see whether Cesar Almeida can replicate the success of other kickboxers-turned-MMA fighters like Israel Adesanya and former foe Alex Pereira when he makes his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 82.