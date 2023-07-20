BREAKING: Another fight called off from UFC Nashville card

The upcoming UFC Nashville event faced another setback when a light-heavyweight bout was recently canceled, which is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023 at the Bridgestone Arena.
Earlier today, it was reported that Said Nurmagomedov withdrew from his scheduled fight against Raoni Barcelos, and Kyler Phillips stepped in as his replacement.
This comes after Umar Nurmagomedov's withdrawal from his main event bout against Cory Sandhagen. Surprisingly, the promotion swiftly replaced Umar with Rob Font, altering the headliner to a five-round catchweight bout.
According to combat sports journalist Marcel Dorff, the preliminary card fight between Ovince Saint Preux and Ion Cutelaba has been canceled:
"OSP vs. Ion Cutelaba ❌ #UFCNashville"
With the revisions, the current UFC Nashville lineup is as follows:
Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
Raoni Barcelos vs. Kyler Phillips
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
Damon Jackson vs. Billy Quarantillo
Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Asu Almabaev vs. Ode Osbourne
Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley
Jesse Butler vs. Sean Woodson
Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker
Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
Carlston Harris vs. Jeremiah Wells