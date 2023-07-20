BREAKING: Another fight called off from UFC Nashville card

The upcoming UFC Nashville event faced another setback when a light-heavyweight bout was recently canceled, which is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023 at the Bridgestone Arena.

Earlier today, it was reported that Said Nurmagomedov withdrew from his scheduled fight against Raoni Barcelos, and Kyler Phillips stepped in as his replacement.

This comes after Umar Nurmagomedov's withdrawal from his main event bout against Cory Sandhagen. Surprisingly, the promotion swiftly replaced Umar with Rob Font, altering the headliner to a five-round catchweight bout.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Cory Sandhagen will now fight Rob Font at a catchweight in the main event of UFC Nashville on Aug. 5, sources told ESPN. Five-round fight.

According to combat sports journalist Marcel Dorff, the preliminary card fight between Ovince Saint Preux and Ion Cutelaba has been canceled:

"OSP vs. Ion Cutelaba ❌ #UFCNashville"

Check out Dorff's tweet below:

With the revisions, the current UFC Nashville lineup is as follows:

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

Raoni Barcelos vs. Kyler Phillips

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Damon Jackson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Asu Almabaev vs. Ode Osbourne

Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley

Jesse Butler vs. Sean Woodson

Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Carlston Harris vs. Jeremiah Wells