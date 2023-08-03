Breaking: Bantamweight clash added to the undercard of Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot in September

Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot will square off in the main event of a UFC Fight Night event later this year, which will take place on September 23, 2023, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Excitement is brewing among MMA fans for the upcoming fight card as an intriguing bantamweight clash has been added to the event.

On September 23rd, at UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot, Miles Johns will step into the octagon to take on Dan Argueta in what promises to be an action-packed contest.

Miles Johns, a talented bantamweight fighter, has showcased his skills in the UFC with some impressive performances. He has experienced both triumphs and setbacks and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Vince Morales.

On the other hand, his opponent Dan Argueta boasts a solid professional MMA record of 9-1-0. Fighting out of Jackson Wink MMA, Argueta has displayed a versatile set of skills, including striking and submission prowess. He aims to prove himself as a force to be reckoned with in the UFC bantamweight division.

Both fighters have faced formidable opponents in the past and have proven their resilience inside the cage. With each striving to climb the rankings and make a name for themselves, this upcoming clash promises to be a defining moment for both Johns and Argueta.

At UFC Vegas 75, Dan Argueta's dominant performance against Ronnie Lawrence was marred by a controversial No-Contest ruling due to a referee's mistake.

UFC Vegas 80 is shaping up to be an exciting event. In the main event, top-ranked lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot are preparing to make a resounding statement with their stellar performances.

Check out the full confirmed fight card for UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot below:

Lightweight bout: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight bout: Jake Collier vs. Mohammed Usman

Women's Strawweight bout: Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy

Women's Bantamweight bout: Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal

Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain