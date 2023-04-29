BREAKING: Englishman Jai Herbert learns his opponent at UFC London in July

According to recent reports, English lightweight contender Jai Herbert is gearing up to face Fares Ziam in the octagon when the UFC returns to London on July 22 at the iconic O2 Arena.

Herbert, who holds a professional record of 12-4-1, will be looking to secure a win against a formidable opponent.

Ziam, who boasts an impressive record of 13-4, last fought in the octagon in September, securing a unanimous decision victory over Michel Figlak at UFC Paris. The 26-year-old Lyonnais fighter has three wins under his belt in five outings with the promotion, making him a worthy adversary for 'The Black Country Banger'.

Meanwhile, Jai Herbert is coming off a draw against Ludovit Klein at UFC 286 in March, and has registered only two victories in his four outings with the UFC since making his debut in 2020.

However, the former Cage Warriors lightweight champion has the skills and determination to turn his luck around and emerge victorious against 'Smile Killer' in what is sure to be an exciting bout for fans of the sport.

When Jai Herbert claimed Leon Edwards is the best British MMA fighter

Leon Edwards emerged victorious in a trilogy title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286, a fellow fighter from his Renegade MMA team. Edwards' teammate, Jai Herbert, also fought on the same card and was recently asked to rank the top British MMA fighters of all time.

'The Black Country Banger' stated that in his opinion, Leon Edwards and Michael Bisping are the two greatest British MMA fighters in history, as they are the only ones to have won UFC titles. However, he also admitted to being biased towards Edwards, given that they are both from the same team.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, the Englishman stated:

"Obviously he's one of the top. It's got to be like him and Bisping... These are the only two that won titles from Britain so. And obviously he's my boy Leon. So I'm gonna say he is the greatest. He is the No.1."

Check out the entire interview below:

