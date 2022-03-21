"I’m still learning on the job" - Jai Herbert issues statement following devastating KO loss against Ilia Topuria at UFC London

Jai Herbert hoped to make his mark in his lightweight showdown against rising prospect Ilia Topuria at UFC London. However, it ended with a brutal knockout defeat to 'El Matador'.

Following his loss, 'The Black Country Banger' released a statement on social media. In it, he acknowledged his errors during the fight before joking that he would rather make his way to decision wins in future bouts than take risks.

Herbert wrote on Instagram:

"Hope everyone enjoyed the fight. Didn’t go my way in the end, feel like I gave the fight away. At this level the room for error is so small, especially when your only fighting top end opposition. I've only had 25 bouts in all (amateur and pro) no background experience in anything. I’m still learning on the job. From now on I’m just jabbing my way to a decision taking no risks haha. Love and respect from the banger."

Herbert, who was competing in front of a home crowd, was stopped by his opponent after taking a massive right-hand early in the second round of their bout. It was clearly massively disappointing for the 33-year-old, who was desperately craving a win over a much-hyped prospect in Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria on why he wants Paddy Pimblett next

After dispatching Jai Herbert on the main card of UFC London, Ilia Topuria called for a fight with Paddy Pimblett.

In the aftermath of the fight, the Georgian interacted with Caroline Pearce of BT Sport and explained why he wants to fight 'The Baddy' next:

"I want to fight him [Pimblett] next. I want to kick his a**. I feel this way since the first time he texted about Georgia, about my country. Since he texted that, I wanted to take his head off."

Topuria was referring to a tweet from Pimblett in 2021 that seemed to belittle Georgia for the 2008 war that took place with Russia.

Ilia Topuria @Topuriailia You think that’s funny?! In that attack by Russia against us, many innocent people lost their lives, including children! The one who supports terrorism and racism is one of them! This tweet will haunt you for life!@PaddyTheBaddy You think that’s funny?! In that attack by Russia against us, many innocent people lost their lives, including children! The one who supports terrorism and racism is one of them! This tweet will haunt you for life!@PaddyTheBaddy https://t.co/IxRvn6FkXK

During the conversation, Topuria also revealed that he hopes to stay active in 2022 and take a few more fights. The 25-year-old further added that he will be ready to make his next UFC appearance by July.

Catch Topuria's full interaction with BT Sport below:

