BREAKING: Exciting light heavyweight matchup set for rumored UFC Sao Paulo card in November

UFC is set to make a return to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for a Fight Night event on November 4, 2023.

This will mark the promotion's second visit to Brazil this year, with the previous event, UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill, taking place on January 21, 2023, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

The main event will feature a heavyweight showdown between No.5 ranked Curtis Blaydes and the rising Brazilian talent, Jailton Almeida, who currently holds the No.9 spot in the heavyweight rankings.

As per the MMA management agency Iridium Sports' recent reports, the Sao Paulo event will now include a light-heavyweight bout between Vitor Petrino and Modestas Bukauskas:

Vitor Petrino and Modestas Bukauskas

Petrino enters this bout with momentum, securing a submission victory over Marcin Prachnio in his most recent fight, along with a unanimous decision win over Anton Turkalj earlier this year. His professional record remains unblemished at 9-0, with 6 wins coming via KO/TKO.

On the other hand, Bukauskas recently earned a unanimous decision victory over Zac Pauga at a Fight Night event in the past month. '

The Baltic Gladiator' faced a setback when he was released from the promotion just a month after his knee was severely injured during a fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. in September 2021 and underwent two surgeries to reconstruct his knee following the injury.

He has accumulated 3 wins and 3 losses in his UFC career.