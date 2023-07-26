BREAKING: Exciting lightweight matchup added to UFC Noche in September

UFC Noche descends upon the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16, marking a special celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

The Fight Night event will be headlined by a rematch between Mexico's women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso defeated Shevchenko via fourth-round submission at UFC 285 earlier this year.

The co-main event will feature a fight between undefeated welterweight fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov and former middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum. Elsewhere, Chris Curtis will lock horns with Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout.

As per the MMA management agency Iridium Sports' recent reports, the UFC Noche event will now include an exciting lightweight matchup between Christos Giagos and Daniel Zellhuber:

"Our man @CGiagos goes for his 2nd straight/7th overall @ufc victory vs. Daniel Zellhuber on Sept. 16 ✍️🏻 #TheDarkside"

Giagos managed to avoid experiencing the first three-fight losing streak of his career by securing a dominant victory over Ricky Glenn during a Fight Night event in April. 'The Spartan' currently has a record of six wins and as many losses in his UFC career.

On the other hand, Zellhuber achieved his inaugural victory in the promotion by defeating Lando Vannata at UFC Kansas City earlier this year. 'Golden Boy' boasts an overall professional record of 13-1.

The current UFC Noches fight roster on September 16 also includes:

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Elise Reed

Edgar Chairez vs. Daneil da Silva

Lupita Godinez vs. Sam Hughes