Breaking: Featherweight banger featuring Alexander Hernandez set for UFC Vegas 80

UFC featherweight Alexander Hernandez will return to the octagon for his second bout of the year to face Bill Algeo at UFC Vegas 80. The fight will go down on October 7 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"BREAKING: Bill Algeo (@ElSenorPerfecto) vs Alexander Hernandez (@TheGreat155) goes down at #UFCVegas80 on October 7th in a featherweight bout!"

Hernandez's last fight was at lightweight against Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield, replacing an injured Gabriel Benitez. He won the fight via unanimous decision. The victory in February ended a two-fight losing skid for Hernandez after he lost both his fights in 2022.

Alexander Hernandez's record prior to that has been an alternation of wins and losses without a consistent run of form indicative of his true potential. Hernandez will hope to build on his victory from earlier this year but faces a tough challenge from Bill Algeo.

Algeo has some strong momentum on his side as he has lost only one fight in his last four outings. His fight against T.J. Brown earlier this year on UFC on ESPN: Holloway vs. Allen won Fight of the Night bonus and was a thriller that ended in a rear-naked choke submission victory for Algeo.

Algeo's last two wins have also been second round finishes and 'Señor Perfecto' will want to extend that streak.

Alexander Hernandez discusses fighting at featherweight, explains his reasoning

Alexander Hernandez started his professional mixed martial arts career as a featherweight but made his lightweigth debut just four fights in.

In the UFC, all but one fight have been at lightweight for 'The Great Ape'. Incidentally, it is also his last loss which came at the hands of Billy Quarantillo at UFC 282.

After his last fight at lightweight against Jim Miller earlier this year, Hernandez predicted a return to featherweight and explained what would factor in it.

“Yeah, opportunities present themselves, right? Jim was a good opportunity, he’s not a massive 55, like a [Islam] Makhachev or somebody so I knew it wouldn’t be too overbearing. I didn’t wanna spend too much time grappling with him because I knew he’d be dense. And I was working my way down to 45 when I accepted the fight but I do think I’d make a solid 45 and I feel good there, I feel strong there. So again, just based on opportunity.”

