BREAKING: Fighter quickly rebooked for UFC Vegas 78 after fight cancellation this weekend (15 June, 2023)

It seems that the upcoming UFC Vegas 78 event lineup has been updated since a heavyweight fight has been added.

The scheduled bout between Walt Harris and Josh Parisian was unexpectedly removed from the UFC Vegas 77 roster, which is set to take place on July 15, 2023, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The disappointment was further compounded when Harris revealed that the cancellation stemmed from a drug testing issue under the UFC's anti-doping program, leaving Parisian without an opponent:

However, as per recent reports by combat sports journalist Nolan King, Parisian is now slated to face off against Martin Buday at UFC Vegas 78 scheduled for August 12 at the UFC Apex:

"Josh Parisian has been quickly rebooked following his #UFCVegas77 fight’s cancellation, I’m told. He’ll fight Martin Buday at #UFCVegas78 on Aug. 12."

Josh Parisian's journey within the promotion has been marked by a pattern of alternating wins and losses. However, in his most recent fight in February, the 34-year-old suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jamal Pogues.

In contrast, Martin Buday is currently riding an impressive 11-fight winning streak and he's currently 3-0 in the UFC.