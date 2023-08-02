BREAKING: Fighter out of UFC Vegas 78 due to injury 

UFC Vegas 78, which takes place on August 12, has just lost a marquee bout that was originally scheduled to be the event's third-last fight. It consisted of a matchup between Lando Vannata and Mike Breeden. Unfortunately, Lando Vannata was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an as-of-yet, undisclosed injury.

Whether Mike Breeden will be given a short-notice opponent remains to be seen. Instead, it is more likely that a preliminary bout will be upgraded to a main event slot in light of Vannata's unforeseen withdrawl. Fans may remember him from his thrilling two-round war with Tony Ferguson back in 2016.

Prior to facing the former UFC interim lightweight champion, Lando Vannata was an undefeated fighter with 8 wins and zero losses, and seven finishes on his record. Meanwhile, 'El Cucuy' was on the seventh win of his legendary 12-fight win streak before succumbing to a massive six-fight skid.

But just as it seems that Tony Ferguson will never recover from the damage he absorbed in his UFC 249 bout with Justin Gaethje, Lando Vannata never recovered from the damage he absorbed against 'El Cucuy.' Since that loss, he has not mounted a single win streak.

He went from an unbeaten fighter to a 4-7-2 run, never stringing together more than one win at a time. UFC Vegas 78 would have been his chance to snap a two-fight losing streak that's booted him further out of the lightweight rankings, as he hasn't won a fight in three years.

What is the headline bout of UFC Vegas 78?

Brazilian knockout artist Vicente Luque and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 78 in a welterweight scrap. 'RDA' hopes to emerge victorious and build a two-fight win streak, meanwhile Vicente Luque looks to rebound from a two-fight losing streak.

Vicente Luque @VicenteLuqueMMA #UFCVEGAS78 pic.twitter.com/gy0OWT6koI Last week of camp! After a long time off I walk to one more fight week next Monday and I can’t describe how excited I am!! Let’s goooo

Vicente Luque is currently on a two-fight skid, one of which was his first-ever knockout loss, against Geoff Neal, in a career that spans 31 fights. While the Brazilian 170-pounder once had title aspirations, he must now fight to remain in the top 10 given his recent rough patch.