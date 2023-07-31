Justin Gaethje avenges loss and more: 5 biggest things that happened at UFC 291

UFC 291 just wrapped up in what was the promotion's return to Salt Lake City since Leon Edwards beheaded Kamaru Usman with the high kick heard around the world. The event was stacked with entertaining matchups up and down the main card.

The headline bout was a rematch of Justin Gaethje's 2018 Fight of the Year winner with Dustin Poirier. Only this time, the two men locked horns over the now vacant 'BMF' title, with Jorge Masvidal, the original 'BMF' champion, present to wrap the belt around the winner's waist.

Meanwhile, the co-main event featured a clash between Alex Pereira and Jan Błachowicz in what was the Brazilian's UFC light heavyweight debut. Fan-favorites Tony Ferguson and Derrick Lewis also made the walk to the octagon. Now, with the event over, these are five of the biggest things that happened at UFC 291.

#5. Michael Chiesa loses three UFC fights in a row

Fans are now calling for Michael Chiesa to retire after his submission loss to Kevin Holland, an opponent who many perceived to be inferior enough as a grappler that 'Maverick' could potentially outwrestle and outgrapple him en route to a competitive victory. That, however, never came to pass.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/0Ej0W7exkK Kevin Holland submits Michael Chiesa in the first round with a D'Arce choke

He returned from a near-two-year layoff after losing to Sean Brady and Vicente Luque, only to suffer defeat at the hands of Kevin Holland. 'Maverick' did not perform to his usual standards, looking slower than fans remembered, and even more hesitant to engage in striking exchanges than usual.

After finding zero success in the first round, he was submitted via D'Arce choke, now leaving him 0-3 over his last three fights. At 35 years old, set to turn 36, with cage-rust and a three-fight skid, retirement has become an increasingly likely option.

#4. Tony Ferguson's winless streak continues and Bobby Green scores first submission win in 10 years

If fans are calling for Michael Chiesa to retire, they're certainly doing the same for Tony Ferguson, whose fall from grace has been nothing short of astonishing to behold. Ahead of his scrap with Bobby Green, 'El Cucuy' made the bizarre claim that, at 39 years old with five straight losses, he was just barely entering his prime.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/vRKTU65o4o Bobby Green chokes Tony Ferguson out with less than 10 seconds left

Unfortunately, at UFC 291, Bobby Green gave him a bitter dose of reality by not only beating him, but by submitting him to leave him on a six-fight skid. The man who neither Charles Oliveira nor Beneil Dariush could submit, was submitted by Bobby Green, who earned his first submission since 2013.

Once outright refusing to tap to an armbar and heel hook from two of the division's best grapplers, he has now tapped out to Nate Diaz and Bobby Green back-to-back. He is no longer the fighter who once terrorized the lightweight division.

#3. Derrick Lewis extends UFC all-time knockout record and takes his shorts off again

The fans in attendance at UFC 291 were red hot for Derrick Lewis. The two-time title challenger wasted little time in imposing himself, storming across the octagon to blast a flying knee right into his opponent's chin. It led to a knockdown from which Marcos Rogério de Lima never recovered.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



Knockout.

Take the shorts off.



LEGENDARY. ONE OF THE GREATEST PERFORMANCES THE MMA WORLD HAS EVER SEEN.



#UFC291 pic.twitter.com/KXjNjAps3n Derrick Lewis.Knockout.Take the shorts off.LEGENDARY. ONE OF THE GREATEST PERFORMANCES THE MMA WORLD HAS EVER SEEN.

Before long, 'The Black Beast' pounced on his wounded prey, landing ground-and-pound. While the Brazilian did his best to survive, it was for naught, and Lewis was awarded the TKO win after just 33 seconds. The win not only snapped Lewis' three-fight losing streak, it earned him a record-setting 14th KO/TKO in the UFC.

Immediately after winning, Derrick Lewis took his shorts off, just as he had back at UFC 229 when he cut his infamous 'Balls Hot' promo, and celebrated. His UFC 291 post-fight interview, while not as memorable, was well-received and entertaining, as has become common for 'The Black Beast.'

#2. Alex Pereira triumphs in his UFC light heavyweight debut

Alex Pereira had a daunting task ahead of his UFC 291 matchup with Jan Błachowicz. He was making his UFC light heavyweight debut against a former champion and heavy-handed fighter in a relatively quick turnaround after being knocked out by Israel Adesanya.

Despite conceding an early takedown and fighting against the demands of high altitude, 'Poatan' persevered. The Brazilian did enough damage on the feet to earn the judges' nod after a closely-contested affair. Many expected the Polish power-puncher to wrestle in order to avoid a striking battle with Pereira, and he did.

But the accumulative damage of Pereira's low kicks and his ability to pressure Błachowicz on the feet launched the Brazilian to victory. With the win, he has almost certainly guaranteed himself a title fight for the vacant divisional crown.

#1. Justin Gaethje defeats Dustin Poirier to become the new 'BMF' champion

The main event of the evening featured a rematch, pitting two former interim lightweight champions in Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier against each other. The two men fought over the 'BMF' title, which was vacated after Jorge Masvidal's recent retirement.

The first round, while close, had a scary moment for 'The Highlight,' as he was briefly rocked by his foe. Fortunately, for him, there wasn't enough time left in the round for Poirier to pursue a finish. During the first round, Gaethje often ducked very low to avoid Poirier's punches up top.

At a glance, it seemed like Gaethje was opening himself up to a knee or kick. Instead, in round two, he threw a straight right, then a head kick as 'The Diamond' raised his hand to block it. Alas, Gaethje's foot wrapped around his head, knocking him out cold to crown 'The Highlight' the new 'BMF' champion.

Now, he awaits the winner of UFC 294's headline bout to continue his dreams of capturing undisputed gold.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje