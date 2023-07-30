"It's like having s*x every day then f***ing a virgin" - Kevin Holland stuns media members while describing win over Michael Chiesa

Kevin Holland's submission victory over skilled grappler Michael Chiesa at UFC 291 on Saturday night may have surprised fans. Many expected a Holland win to come via KO, but the welterweight contender was able to secure a D'arce choke in the first round.

Holland has now recorded back-to-back stoppage wins in 2023 following two successive losses against Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen Thompson to close out 2022. 'Trailblazer' was awarded the Performance of the Night award following his win over Chiesa, the seventh performance bonus of his UFC career.

Kevin Holland appeared in front of the media following his UFC 291 victory, where he stunned many of the media members while reflecting on his fight with 'Maverick'.

During Holland's post-fight press conference, he was asked to share his thoughts on how much Michael Chiesa's time away from the octagon could have affected his UFC 291 performance. Prior to facing 'Trailblazer', Chiesa's last fight took place in November 2021. Holland said:

"I probably shouldn't say this. I wish some of you women would plug your ears. Usually there's not women back here, so I'm sorry guys, ahead of time. But it's like having sex every day and then f***ing a virgin. It's like, he's been gone way too long. That s**t was way too tight, he couldn't handle it. Once again, sorry ladies."

Watch the video below from 0:50:

Kevin Holland advises Michael Chiesa to retire following UFC 291

Kevin Holland made it two wins in a row after submitting Michael Chiesa in the first round of their clash at UFC 291. 'Trailblazer' dominated exchanges from the outset and appeared far more composed than his counterpart.

Holland secured a tight D'arce choke following a badly timed takedown by Chiesa, forcing the superior grappler to tap.

Watch the sequence below:

'Maverick' has dealt with a number of back issues over the past few years and returned to the octagon at UFC 291 for the first time since November 2021.

In his post-fight interview, Kevin Holland advised Michael Chiesa to retire from the sport:

"The game has circled and passed [Chiesa] and seriously left him... Retire, commentate, focus on your family, you're never gonna get a title. And if that's what you were here for, it's not gonna happen. You're already collecting a check by not getting hurt. So just stop, you're a really good commentator and there's no reason to take brain damage." [2:14]

