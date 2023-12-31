Breaking down the first UFC event of 2024: What you must know

The next UFC event is still weeks away, but anticipation for the fight card is already building.

The UFC will not return to action until the middle of the first month of 2024, with a UFC APEX event on January 13. The first Fight Night of the year will be headlined by light heavyweight title hopefuls Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Manel Kape, Jim Miller, Ricky Simón, Andrei Arlovski, Matheus Nicolau, and more fill out the card for a highly anticipated opening to the year.

Two top-15 women's bantamweight fights were also scheduled to take place at the event. However, Ketlen Vieira and Yana Santos have both pulled out of their respective fights, leaving Macy Chiasson and Norma Dumont currently without opponents. The status of the two fights is currently unknown.

To begin the year, flyweights Joshua Van and Felipe Bunes will be the first two fighters to compete in the octagon in 2024. Van is currently 2-0 in the UFC, while Bunes will be making his promotional debut.

The first fight of 2024 will occur at 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT.

UFC Vegas 84 fight card

The UFC has gained a reputation for lackluster non-PPV events in recent years, but the opening act of 2024 contradicts that claim.

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker headline the event in a heated rematch with bad blood built up since their no-contest at UFC 294. The winner of the main event may also be the next opponent of light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

The co-main event also features a rematch between no. 5 ranked Matheus Nicolau and no. 6 ranked Manel Kape. Nicolau won the first fight by decision, though many — including Kape — still believe the wrong man was given a win on that night.

View the full card of UFC Vegas 84 below:

Main card — 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT on ESPN+

(3) Magomed Ankalaev vs. (7) Johnny Walker, light heavyweight

(5) Matheus Nicolau vs. (6) Manel Kape, flyweight

Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez, lightweight

(13) Ricky Simón vs. Mario Bautista, bantamweight

Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweight

Preliminary card — 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT on ESPN+

Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta, heavyweight

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Preston Parsons, welterweight

Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos, bantamweight

Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus, bantamweight

Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva, featherweight

Nikolas Motta vs. Tom Nolan, lightweight

Joshua Van vs. Felipe Bunes, flyweight