Breaking: Florida's most notorious street fighter Sedriques Dumas signed by the UFC

Sedriques Dumas impressed many in the MMA community with his performance on Dana White's Contender's Series (DWCS) show back in August of this year.

His first-round submission victory over Matej Penaz in his DWCS matchup helped him secure a UFC contract. On that note, it now appears as though Dumas is finally set to make his UFC main roster debut.

UFC @ufc SEDRIQUES DUMAS WASTED NO TIME WITH THIS SENSATIONAL SUBMISSION! #DWCS SEDRIQUES DUMAS WASTED NO TIME WITH THIS SENSATIONAL SUBMISSION! #DWCS https://t.co/cKuIlEvB6g

In an interview with Full Send MMA, the 27-year-old spoke about his goals in the organization. Additionally, the fearsome Florida street fighting veteran also shed light on when he'll compete in his first bout for the UFC:

"My main goal is to have more knockouts -- rest in peace -- than [the late] Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, and more knockouts than Derrick Lewis. And that's my goal. Anything else? Y'all can have that f**king [UFC title] belt. I really don't care about that belt. I just want the most knockouts, the most submissions that I can get when I'm in the UFC."

Sedriques Dumas was notably questioned about whether he's likely to debut in the UFC middleweight division in 2023. 'The Reaper' responded:

"Yup. 2023, man, like I said. It's my year."

Watch Dumas discuss the topic at 6:00 and 7:23 in the video below:

When Sedriques Dumas issued an eerie warning to the UFC middleweight division

Earlier this year, Sedriques Dumas addressed multiple topics in an interview with the UFC's official website, UFC.com. A protege of MMA megastar and Florida-based street fighting legend Jorge Masvidal, Dumas suggested that he respects his opponents and expects them to respect him.

Nevertheless, Sedriques Dumas indicated that he'd have no qualms about confronting his UFC opponents in street fight scenarios. Warning other UFC middleweights ahead of his highly-anticipated promotional debut, Dumas explained:

“I bring the fight, I bring the fans, I bring what you need me to bring. But you try to showboat in front of the people because if you put your hands on me before the fight, I’ll slap the s*** outta ya... We’re going to keep it 'PG' but there are certain lines you don’t cross with me because I will beat the dog s*** out of you.”

Dumas boasts an undefeated professional MMA record of 7 victories and 0 defeats. The crafty fighter has finished all but one of his MMA bouts thus far -- having scored four KO/TKO(s) and two submission wins.

Poll : 0 votes