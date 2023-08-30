BREAKING: Former UFC star Darren Till found guilty of multiple offenses

Darren Till has reportedly admitted to two charges related to driving offenses.

On Wednesday, the former UFC welterweight fighter appeared in Liverpool Magistrates' Court as part of a scheduled trial. He confessed to charges of driving without insurance and driving while disqualified on Ternhall Road in Fazakerley on May 21, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Recent reports from the Liverpool Echo indicate that Till had initially faced charges including obstructing a police officer in the course of duty. However, the prosecution decided to withdraw this charge. In a court session held in June, the 30-year-old Brit had entered a not guilty plea for all three accusations.

Today, Till's lawyer, Paul Williams, requested a postponement of the hearing for a special reasons application. This application pertains to driving offenses. During the proceedings, it was revealed that Till contested his disqualification at the time of the incident.

Darren Till has refrained from participating in competitive matches since December 2022. His most recent bout concluded with a third-round submission defeat against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282. With a record of 1-5 in his last six UFC fights, Till opted to sever ties with the promotion and transition into the status of a free agent.

Expand Tweet