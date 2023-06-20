BREAKING: Glory kickboxer with win over Alex Pereira set to fight in Dana White's Contender Series

Cesar Almeida has etched his name among the select few fighters who have achieved a notable win against former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

As a former Glory kickboxer, Almeida now stands at the precipice of making his debut in the UFC, navigating the challenging path of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). Cesar Almeida has a significant challenge ahead as he gears up to face off against the reigning LFA middleweight champion Lucas Fernando during the first week of DWCS in August.

Despite Alex Pereira's formidable reputation as one of the most feared strikers in the UFC, his combat sports journey has not been without setbacks. While the kickboxer-turned-MMA fighter experienced a rapid ascent to the middleweight title with a remarkable record of just four UFC fights and eight overall MMA bouts, he has also faced his fair share of defeats.

Among these losses, Cesar Almeida stands out as a notable opponent who holds a victory over 'Poatan' in their three encounters. Alex Pereira's MMA career commenced with a single loss, which occurred in his debut fight against Quemuel Ottoni at Jungle Fight 82.

Cesar Almeida is relatively new to the MMA scene and has made an impressive start to his career, boasting an undefeated record of 3-0. 'Cesinha' has accumulated a professional kickboxing record of 47 wins, 8 losses, and 1 draw.

