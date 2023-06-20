Create

BREAKING: Glory kickboxer with win over Alex Pereira set to fight in Dana White's Contender Series

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Jun 20, 2023 21:14 GMT
Cesar Almeida vs Alex Pereira at WGP 17
Cesar Almeida vs Alex Pereira at WGP 17 [Image Courtesy: WGP Kickboxing on YouTube]

Cesar Almeida has etched his name among the select few fighters who have achieved a notable win against former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

As a former Glory kickboxer, Almeida now stands at the precipice of making his debut in the UFC, navigating the challenging path of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). Cesar Almeida has a significant challenge ahead as he gears up to face off against the reigning LFA middleweight champion Lucas Fernando during the first week of DWCS in August.

🚨Breaking🚨Glory kickboxer Cesar Almeida will fight LFA middleweight champion Lucas Fernando on week 1 of Dana White’s Contender Series on August 8th #DWCS https://t.co/GHXfMhx6Pw

Despite Alex Pereira's formidable reputation as one of the most feared strikers in the UFC, his combat sports journey has not been without setbacks. While the kickboxer-turned-MMA fighter experienced a rapid ascent to the middleweight title with a remarkable record of just four UFC fights and eight overall MMA bouts, he has also faced his fair share of defeats.

Among these losses, Cesar Almeida stands out as a notable opponent who holds a victory over 'Poatan' in their three encounters. Alex Pereira's MMA career commenced with a single loss, which occurred in his debut fight against Quemuel Ottoni at Jungle Fight 82.

Cesar Almeida is relatively new to the MMA scene and has made an impressive start to his career, boasting an undefeated record of 3-0. 'Cesinha' has accumulated a professional kickboxing record of 47 wins, 8 losses, and 1 draw.

Edited by Micah Curtis
