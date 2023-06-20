BREAKING: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera confirmed for UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley undercard

An absolute banger at bantamweight between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Vera has been announced for the upcoming UFC 292 card on August 19.

The potential three-round barnburner will go down on the same card set to be headlined by Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Let’s go. Cejudo vs. Chito added to UFC 292 in Boston, per Dana White. Three rounder, on the same card as Sterling, O’Malley title fight. It’s a Bantamweight night in Beantown, Aug. 19. Let’s go. Cejudo vs. Chito added to UFC 292 in Boston, per Dana White. Three rounder, on the same card as Sterling, O’Malley title fight. It’s a Bantamweight night in Beantown, Aug. 19. https://t.co/B8nMSDPWH4

Rumors of the matchup went afloat a few days ago when Cejudo hinted that he would be part of the UFC 292 card. 'Triple C' said on his YouTube channel:

“UFC 292 on August 19, 2023 in Boston marks 15 years since I won Olympic Gold. You bet I’ll be there, and not as a spectator.”

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Marlon Vera is coming off a closely contested split decision loss against Cory Sandhagen back in March, which marked the end of a spectacular four-fight win streak. Cejudo had trashed Vera's takedown defense after Sandhagen recorded seven minutes of control time over 'Chito'.

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo made his return to the octagon after a three-year hiatus at UFC 288 in May, challenging Aljamain Sterling for bantamweight gold. While 'Triple C' dismissed all talks of ring rust by going toe-to-toe against the champ, he ended up on the short side of a split decision.

Currently ranked number 3 on the bantamweight ladder, Cejudo will look to make a case for another title shot against the number 6-ranked Vera, who will be eyeing a major leap in the rankings.

