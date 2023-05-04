BREAKING: Jordan Leavitt vs. Elves Brenner set for UFC Vegas 76 in July

The upcoming UFC Vegas 76 event has just added a thrilling lightweight bout between Jordan Leavitt and Elves Brenner to its roster.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Breaking



Jordan Leavitt returns to action against Elves Brenner on July 1st at BreakingJordan Leavitt returns to action against Elves Brenner on July 1st at #UFCVegas76 , per multiple sources. 🚨 Breaking 🚨 Jordan Leavitt returns to action against Elves Brenner on July 1st at #UFCVegas76, per multiple sources. https://t.co/Y4R4zLKs8I

Leavitt holds a professional record of 11 wins and 2 losses. Before his win against Victor Martinez in February, 'The Monkey King' had a mixed record of two wins and as many losses in his previous four fights.

However, he bounced back in style with a remarkable victory via a first-round KO, which has now set him up for a promising future in the lightweight division. With his sights firmly set on the upcoming UFC Vegas 76, Leavitt will be eager to string together a series of impressive performances and climb up the 155-pound rankings.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist Elves Brenner is on a three-fight winning streak, having made his UFC debut against Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 284. Brenner's impressive record of 14 wins and three losses includes 11 wins via submission. He trains at the renowned Chute Boxe Academy alongside former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and is a promising addition to the UFC's lightweight division.

UFC Vegas 76 will be headlined by Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov

UFC President Dana White has officially announced the main event for the upcoming UFC Vegas 76, which will feature a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov. The event is set to take place on July 1 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

'Tarzan' is entering the fight on the back of a much-needed victory over Nassourdine Imavov in January, following a rough patch that included a knockout loss to former champion Alex Pereira and a split-decision loss to Jared Cannonier. Despite these setbacks, Strickland previously enjoyed an impressive run of six consecutive wins, defeating top-tier opponents such as Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, and Brendan Allen across the middleweight and light-heavyweight divisions.

Abus Magomedov is set to make his second appearance in the UFC as the headliner for UFC Vegas 76. The Russian fighter made an impressive debut at UFC Paris with a spectacular victory over Dustin Stoltzfus. In a mere 19 seconds, Magomedov landed a stunning front kick to the face, which was followed by a barrage of ground strikes, resulting in a decisive win. His debut fight showcased his versatility as a fighter, demonstrating a variety of lethal techniques that he has in his arsenal.

Poll : 0 votes