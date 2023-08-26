BREAKING: Khabib Nurmagomedov working with the UFC on a documentary

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of the modern era and defined a period of dominance in the UFC's lightweight division.

In a recent Instagram live with UFC president Dana White, Nurmagomedov perhaps prematurely revealed that he is working on a documentary with the promotion. White was on a live watch-along with fans for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie when he welcomed 'The Eagle' on air.

When asked what he was up to, the former lightweight champion mentioned that he was in Dagestan and was working with a camera crew sent by Dana White himself. White was taken aback briefly but then collected himself and asked if Nurmagomedov was on board with the idea, which seems to have not been confirmed between the two prior to that.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

“Right now, I’m working with your [Dana White] people, you send here like 25 camera about the documentary. [Oh alright, we doing this s**t? Or what are we doing?] Yeah, I’m working on this, like last five days. It’s very busy, you know. Even now, these people waiting for me. [So you’re in?] Yes, I’m in. [So there you go, you heard it here first ladies and gentlemen, we’re doing a documentary on Khabib, my man.]”

The global icon also expressed his excitement for the documentary, which could see a potential release date next year.

“I think this year is gonna be very busy and next year, around like about summer, it’s gonna be like one of the best documentary.”

Check out the segment from the Instagram live below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov will not push his son to become a professional fighter

Khabib Nurmagomedov took a step back from all MMA-related activities and commitments to spend more time with his family and children early this year.

In the few public interactions he has had since, 'The Eagle's' more personal side has been at the forefront. In a recent interview with Patrick Bet-David, Nurmagomedov spoke at length about parenting and if his son will follow in his footsteps.

“Honestly, I’m gonna let him [his son] choose what he wants... I’m gonna let him choose, about professional life, I’m not gonna force him at all... If he says I wanna be like you, I wanna be world champion, this is your choice... I’m gonna help him, but I’d never push him to become professional... but he has no choice about one thing. He is a man and he’s gonna train."

Check out his full comments below [22:30]: