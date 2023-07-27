BREAKING: Knockout artists set for featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 81 in October

As the UFC proceeds with its events, including the upcoming pay-per-view in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend, preparations are already underway for fights scheduled for the next quarter.

Based on the recent reports from MMA Junkie, a featherweight fight between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza is expected for the UFC Vegas 81 card. The two will face off at the Apex Centre on October 14, 2023:

"Buckle up for this one! Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff have agreed to a featherweight clash this fall."

'Junior' is aiming to secure consecutive victories following his knockout of Billy Quarantillo at a Fight Night event in April. After moving down to featherweight in May 2020, the experienced lightweight contender has maintained a record of 3-3 in the new weight class.

On the other hand, Yusuff bounced back from a previous decision loss to highly-ranked contender Arnold Allen with a win against Alex Caceres in March 2022. In his latest outing, 'Super Sodiq' secured a victory over short-notice opponent Don Shainis by submitting him with a guillotine choke in round one.

The current UFC Vegas 81 fight roster on October 14 includes:

Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

Emily Ducote vs. Ashley Yoder