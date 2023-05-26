The upcoming UFC Nashville event, set to take place on August 5, will now include an exciting flyweight matchup between Ode Osbourne and Kazakhstani debutant Asu Almabaev.

Following his split-decision triumph over Charles Johnson in February, Ode Osbourne enters the upcoming UFC Nashville event with a recent victory under his belt. 'The Jamaican Sensation' earned his spot in the UFC by impressing on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019. With a current UFC record of 5 wins and 3 losses, Osbourne brings both experience and potential to his upcoming bout, further solidifying his standing as a notable presence in the flyweight division.

Making his highly anticipated UFC debut, Asu Almabaev brings an impressive track record to the upcoming bout. With an outstanding 13-fight winning streak and a remarkable professional record of 17 wins and 2 losses, 'Zulfikar' has showcased his skills and dominance in promotions such as Brave FC and M-1 Challenge. His entry into the UFC adds an exciting dynamic to the flyweight division.

When Ode Osbourne was dissatisfied with the present situation of most MMA fans

UFC flyweight contender Ode Osbourne recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the way modern MMA fans engage with athletes. Taking to Twitter, 'The Jamaican Sensation' shared his thoughts on the current state of MMA fandom. This was in contrast to earlier fans who would steadfastly support fighters regardless of their outcomes in the cage.

Osbourne lamented that contemporary MMA followers tend to abandon athletes after a loss:

"MMA fans are not what they use to be. Fans use to rock with you til the wheels fall off. Now they treat us just animals for them to bet. I appreciate all the REAL fans out there who’s rock’d with me win, lose ,or draw. Love you all for real."

Check out Osbourne's tweet here:

