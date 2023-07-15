BREAKING: Rematch of fight deemed a no-contest due to eye poke set for UFC 293 in Australia

UFC 293 is gearing up to electrify the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on September 9 (September 10 AEST).

With a little over seven weeks to go, the excitement is growing as the fight card takes form. While the lineup is still unknown, a few bouts have been revealed.

At this moment, the main event and co-main event are yet to be announced. However, some thrilling bouts have already been confirmed. Australian heavyweight star Tai Tuivasa steps into the spotlight to face Alexander Volkov in a high-stakes fight.

According to a recent update from MMA Orbit, fans can expect a rematch in the heavyweight division as Justin Tafa and Austen Lane step back into the octagon.

"REMATCH. Justin Tafa and Austen Lane will rematch at UFC 293 in Sydney on September 9."

Check out MMA Orbit's tweet below:

The initial encounter between Tafa and Lane took place during the main card at UFC Jacksonville in June, but their clash was marred by an unfortunate turn of events. Just a mere 29 seconds into the first round, Lane inadvertently poked Tafa in the eye, resulting in the bout being declared a no-contest.

Despite Tafa's disappointment, the referee Dan Miragliotta deemed the eye poke as unintentional, leading to the decision of a no-contest rather than a disqualification for Lane.

Other confirmed fights for UFC 293 include:

Kai Kara-France vs. Manel Kape

Da-un Jung vs. Carlos Ulberg

Viviane Araujo vs. Casey O’Neill