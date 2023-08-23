BREAKING: Replacement named after Anthony Hernandez is ruled out of Roman Kopylov fight at Noche UFC

Anthony Hernandez and Roman Kopylov were set for a monumental clash of high-potential middleweight prospects at UFC Fight Night 226. The two men boast identical records of 11 wins and just two losses. Furthermore, they are both finishers, with Kopylov being a knockout artist and Hernandez being a submission specialist.

Unfortunately, the pair's matchup fell through after Anthony Hernandez withdrew from the bout due to an unspecified ligament tear he suffered while sparring.

Fortunately, the UFC has reportedly found a replacement for Roman Kopylov in the form of Josh Fremd, a skilled middleweight with an 11-4 record.

Roman Kopylov last fought at UFC 291, where he defeated Claudio Ribeiro via second-round knockout, extending his win streak to three consecutive victories. Kopylov hopes to become the latest in a long line of successful Russian mixed martial artists, like legendary lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov.

For now, he must climb out of the unranked depths at middleweight. Besides his bout with Josh Fremd, UFC Fight Night 226 also features several important matchups, such as Kevin Holland's thriller against Jack Della Maddalena, which, due to the pair's combined knockout power, is expected to end in a finish.

The card will be headlined by Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. After dethroning 'Bullet' as the women's flyweight champion, Grasso now hopes to find success in her first title defense. Meanwhile, Shevchenko is determined to right the wrong of her loss and prove to her doubters that her defeat was just a fluke.

The card will take place on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, which forms a part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area.